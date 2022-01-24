(KMAland) -- Sioux City North swept Sergeant Bluff-Luton in KMAland bowling action on Monday.
GIRLS: Lamoni/Central Decatur at Lenox (MISSING)
Not Reported
GIRLS: LeMars Thomas Jefferson
Not Reported
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2038 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1734
Sioux City North scores: Not Reported
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Abby Polley 303, Samantha Gonalez 236, Brooke Wadsworth 216, Brooklyn Ocker 214, Christian Harlan 211, Rose Berens 209
Baker scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 554 Sioux City North Not Reported
BOYS: Lamoni/Central Decatur, Lamoni at Lenox
Not Reported
BOYS: LeMars Thomas Jefferson
Not Reported
BOYS: Sioux City North 2717 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2592
Sioux City North scores: Not Reported
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Seth Johnson 422, Maddox Muston 387, Hunter Echter 340, Colton Mimik 299, Ayden Miller 285, Collin Schaar 254
Baker scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 859 Sioux City North Not Reported