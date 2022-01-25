(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Lenox split to highlight's slate of KMAland bowling action.
View the full list of KMAland bowling scores below.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2036 Lenox 1988
Andi Woods led the Cardinals with a 377 series, led by a high game of 202. Ally Johnson had a 293 series, Kemper Beckel posted a 282, Alea Van Vactor bowled a 254 and Ryplee Sunderman launched a 239. The Cardinals bowled a 591 baker series.
Takota Cordell led Lenox with a 310 series while Ashlee David rolled a 293, Hallie Claiser had a 286 and Jena Ricks finished with a 238. Lenox put together a 631 baker score.
BOYS: Lenox 2257 Clarinda 2251
Owen Johnson had a 341 (181, 160) series, Ronnie Weidman launched a 332 and Keegan Hull had a 306. Tyson Bramble, Caden Butt and Eli Vorhies bowled respective scores of 262, 260 and 250 while the Cardinals had a baker score of 750.
Jayden Stephens led Lenox with a 396 (197, 199) series. Trey England managed a 260 and Aiden Eggert had a 257. Lenox muscled a 749 in baker action.
Other KMAland Bowling Scores
GIRLS: Sioux City East 1838 Abraham Lincoln 1657
GIRLS: West Central Valley 1591 Nodaway Valley 1266
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2747 Sioux City East 2541
BOYS: West Central Valley 1504 Nodaway Valley 1347