(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Red Oak while Creston lost in a sweep to Knoxville on Thursday in KMAland bowling.

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2404 Red Oak 1705 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 396, Claire Miller 350, Brittany Musgrave 301, Payton Mathies 291, Elizabeth Cary 248

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 818, Red Oak 526

Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 279, Marissa Williams 277, Lana Johnson 221, Kiley Riibe 218, Gracie Wagaman 184, Claire Eitzen 174 

GIRLS: Knoxville 2122 Creston 2035 

Creston scores: Jessica Peddycoart 316, Hallie Orr 299, Mica Andreason 287, Aliyah Fry 272, Peyton Gordon 209, Jenna Orr 208

Baker scores: Creston 652

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3041 Red Oak 2377 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Christian Schmadeke 475, Lucas Segebart 437, Trey Brotherton 375, Blake Polzin 362, Harrison Dahm 343, Kyle Segebart 334

Red Oak scores: Jonathan Piper 443, Kyle Berkey 341, Hunter Jarrett 285, Weston Gettler 274, Luke Sperling 269, Maddex McCunn 238

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1049 Red Oak 765

BOYS: Knoxville 2567 Creston 2932 

Creston scores: Cash Abildtrup 369, Luke McElwain 347, Diego Rivas 310, Justin Loudon 294, Caden Briner 275, Drake Pendegraft 176

Baker scores: Creston 797

