(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert swept their way to city championships while AL and LC took individual titles in KMAland bowling on Friday.
The Falcons had 3212 pins to win the event ahead of Lewis Central (2933), Abraham Lincoln (2878) and Thomas Jefferson (2278).
AL’s Bennett Olsen claimed the city championship with a 463 series, edging past Jackson Wigington (461) and Adam Denny (459) of St. Albert. Evan White of St. Albert had a 450 in fourth, and Caleb Hodtwalker of Lewis Central finished with a 417 in fifth.
View complete individual scores below.
St. Albert scores: Jackson Wigington 461, Adam Denny 459, Evan White 450, Cole Pekny 387, Beau Sweet 382, Will Tallman 353
Lewis Central scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 417, Zane Conch 401, Hunter Merksick 393, Tyler Reed 359, Kenny Mayberry 347, Max Thompson 344
Abraham Lincoln scores: Bennett Olsen 463, Carter Schwiesow 396, Thomas Stark 389, Eric McCoy 384, Trenton Tallman 343, Joshua Shamblen 276
Thomas Jefferson scores: Kendall Bell 393, Ryan Smith 346, Tim Wilkinson 289, Austin Nielsen 283, Wyatt Urbanek 278, Keaton Johnson 231
In the girls meet, St. Albert posted 2644 pins to win ahead of Lewis Central (2569), Thomas Jefferson (2154) and Abraham Lincoln (1772).
The top score of the day came from Lewis Central’s Faith Renshaw, who edged teammate Aleesha Oden by one pin, 400 to 399. Another Titan — Kate Reed — took third with a 368. St. Albert’s Bailey Secrest came in fourth with a 367 while Lexi Narmi — also of St. Albert — took fifth with a 365 series.
View the complete rundown of individual scores below:
St. Albert scores: Bailey Secrest 367, Lexi Narmi 365, Sophie Sheffield 360, Georgie Bohnet 309, Olivia Gardner 303, Mady Jundt 280
Lewis Central scores: Faith Renshaw 400, Aleesha Oden 399, Kate Reed 368, Piper Marcantonio 292, AJ Ford 289, Kennedy Vanatta 279
Thomas Jefferson scores: Bayleigh Shanno 351, Kendall Carnes 340, Tara Downing 265, Megan Callaway 260, Chassidy Brittain 251
Abraham Lincoln scores: Tatum Mark & Alexa Tichota 259, Reagan Minor 256, Kaci Wohlers 215, Makana Noble 196, Cecilia Hammermeis 166
Baker scores: St. Albert 940 Lewis Central 821 Thomas Jefferson 687 Abraham Lincoln 587