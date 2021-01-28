(KMAland) -- Harlan swept Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s girls & Red Oak boys split, Creston girls nabbed a win and more from the Thursday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Harlan 2423 Clarinda 2247
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2146 Red Oak 1863
D-S Scores: Kailee Jorgensen 318, Natalie Castillo 311, Abby Gehlsen 283, Claire Miller 280, Payton Mathies 263, Brianna Musgrave 262
Red Oak Scores: Ashley Wilkins 283, Kadee Gass 248, Peyton Meek 242, Jenna Klyn 232, Eva Sherman 189, Maci Graber 160
Baker: Denison-Schleswig 691 Red Oak 669
GIRLS: Creston 2227 Knoxville 2018
No Creston scores reported.
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2246 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1761
SBL Scores: Abby Polley 282, Andesia Wolfe 281, Brooke Wadsworth 243, Elise Evans-Murphy 223, Victoria Johnson 190, Christina Harlan 185
Baker: SBL 542
BOYS: Harlan 2530 Clarinda 2371
No scores reported.
BOYS: Red Oak 2992 Denison-Schleswig 2820
Red Oak Scores: Kyle Berkey 465, Jon Piper 436, Corbin Wolfe 420, Nate Ernst 394, Jonah Wemhoff 341, Ethan Horn 240
D-S Scores: Lucas Segebart 426, Kyle Segebart 398, Blake Polzin 379, Jake Fink 360, Trey Brotherton 342
Baker: Red Oak 936 Denison-Schleswig 915
BOYS: Knoxville 2521 Creston 2362
No Creston scores reported.
BOYS: Sioux City North 2634 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2112
SBL Scores: Carter Svoboda 317, Colton Dimik 290, Briston Johnson 279, Seth Johnson 268, Collin Schaar 264, Ayden Miller 210
