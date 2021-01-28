Bowling

(KMAland) -- Harlan swept Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s girls & Red Oak boys split, Creston girls nabbed a win and more from the Thursday in KMAland bowling.

GIRLS: Harlan 2423 Clarinda 2247

No scores reported.

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2146 Red Oak 1863 

D-S Scores: Kailee Jorgensen 318, Natalie Castillo 311, Abby Gehlsen 283, Claire Miller 280, Payton Mathies 263, Brianna Musgrave 262

Red Oak Scores: Ashley Wilkins 283, Kadee Gass 248, Peyton Meek 242, Jenna Klyn 232, Eva Sherman 189, Maci Graber 160

Baker: Denison-Schleswig 691 Red Oak 669

GIRLS: Creston 2227 Knoxville 2018 

No Creston scores reported.

GIRLS: Sioux City North 2246 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1761  

SBL Scores: Abby Polley 282, Andesia Wolfe 281, Brooke Wadsworth 243, Elise Evans-Murphy 223, Victoria Johnson 190, Christina Harlan 185

Baker: SBL 542

BOYS: Harlan 2530 Clarinda 2371  

No scores reported.

BOYS: Red Oak 2992 Denison-Schleswig 2820 

Red Oak Scores: Kyle Berkey 465, Jon Piper 436, Corbin Wolfe 420, Nate Ernst 394, Jonah Wemhoff 341, Ethan Horn 240

D-S Scores: Lucas Segebart 426, Kyle Segebart 398, Blake Polzin 379, Jake Fink 360, Trey Brotherton 342

Baker: Red Oak 936 Denison-Schleswig 915

BOYS: Knoxville 2521 Creston 2362 

No Creston scores reported.

BOYS: Sioux City North 2634 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2112 

SBL Scores: Carter Svoboda 317, Colton Dimik 290, Briston Johnson 279, Seth Johnson 268, Collin Schaar 264, Ayden Miller 210

MISSING 

Clarinda at Harlan

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.