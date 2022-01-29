(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys claimed bragging rights on Friday with team titles at the City Tournament.
Lewis Central posted a 2,589 in girls place to take first, led by Aleesha Oden's first-place finish with a 416 series. She was joined near the top by Oasis Opheim (362) and Faith Renshaw (351).
Abraham Lincoln's McKenna Rethmeier and St. Albert's Alexis Narmi had respective series of 375 and 331.
St. Albert held off Lewis Central on the boys side by knocking down 3,085 pins. Adam Denny posted a 448 series, Evan White had a 430 and Reese Pekny tallied a 407.
Abraham Lincoln's Bennett Olsen (434) and Eric McCoy (403) led the Lynx
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Lewis Central: Sophia Klopenstine 313, Addee Murray 304, Kennedy Vanatta 240,
St. Albert: Georgie Bohnet 308, Sophie Sheffield 307, Grace Julian 257, Olivia Gardner 248, Emma Wiginton 232
Thomas Jefferson: No Scores Reported
Abraham Lincoln: Gabriella Peterson 308, Alexa Tichota 224, Annalese Ramirez 219, Reagan Minor 187, Emily Smith 187
OTHER BOYS SCORES
St. Albert: Hadyn Piskorski 399, Jackson Wigington 382, Cole Pekny 356,
Lewis Central: Caleb Hodtwalker 395, Lucas McDaniel 387, AJ Schiltz 381, Kenny Mayberry 377, Ben Lopez 358, Trayveon Hansen 346
Thomas Jefferson: No Scores Reported
Abraham Lincoln: Trenton Tallman 382, Carter Schwiesow 349, Thomas Stark 326, Terry Larkin 294