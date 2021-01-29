(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys bowling teams won city championships on Friday at the Thunderbowl.
LC had a 2499 to finish ahead of St. Albert’s 2051, Abraham Lincoln’s 1987 and Thomas Jefferson’s 1966. Addee Murray of LC had the top individual score with a 421.
On the boys side, St. Albert finished with a 3166. Lewis Central was next at 2826 while Abraham Lincoln had a 2815 and Thomas Jefferson finished with a 2814. AL’s Eric McCoy had the top series with a 491 while Adam Denny (490), Evan White (476) and Jackson Wigington (452) led St. Albert.
Check out all of the scores from the city meet below.
GIRLS
Lewis Central (2499): Addee Murray 421, Aleesha Oden 404, Savannah Wayman 325, Haley Wilkins 268, Oasis Opheim 228, Alicia McElderry 215
St. Albert (2051): Lexi Narmi 298, Madilyn Myers 289, Georgie Bohnet 284, Grace Julian 263, Sophie Sheffield 262, Claire Lewis 215
Abraham Lincoln (1987): Jennica Soar 307, Gabriella Peterson 292, McKenna Rethmeier 267, Abigail Rodriguez 231, Jasmine Portillo 228, Annalese Ramirez 142
Thomas Jefferson (1966): Riley Rich 316, Trinity Meyer 278, Marissa Byrd 262, Tali Dross 250, Chassidy Brittain 226, Faith Christensen 188
Baker: LC 853 AL 662 SA 655 TJ 634
BOYS
St. Albert (3166): Adam Denny 490, Evan White 476, Jackson Wigington 452, Jake Denny 354, Nate Kay 341, Quinten Julian 302
Lewis Central (2826): Kenny Mayberry 406, Hunter Merksick 405, Lucas McDaniel 382, Ben Lopez & AJ Schiltz 347, Eli Sunderman 327
Abraham Lincoln (2815): Eric McCoy 491, Bennett Olsen 387, Rocky Rubink 368, Carter James 354, Akil Smith 349, Taliq Smith 343
Thomas Jefferson (2814): Max Schuster 472, Chandler Scott 428, Josh Chavarria 377 Alan Mace 366, Sam Shanno 311, Eli Dross 294
Baker: SA 1053 LC 939 AL 866 TJ 860