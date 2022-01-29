(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s girls and Shenandoah’s boys split, Lenox won the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament & LeMars swept their home tournament in KMAland bowling on Saturday.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 1992 Shenandoah 1872
Tri-Center picked up the win behind a strong series from Becca Thayer, who led the way in the dual with a 322 series. Peyton Athen topped Shenandoah with a 300. Full scores:
Tri-Center scores: Becca Thayer 322, Sophia Sage 257, Asha Goodman 246, Abby Schuett 245, Shea Hopp 235, Karlie French 231
Shenandoah scores: Peyton Athen 300, Tori McFarland 283, Emma Herr 266, Hannah Stearnes 252, Taylor Davis 239, Hannah Pelster 209
Baker scores: Tri-Center 687 Shenandoah 532
GIRLS: LeMars 3034 MMCRU 2795 Harlan 2636 OABCIG 2174 Thomas Jefferson 2074 Sioux Central 1818 West Sioux 1315 (LeMars Tournament)
Harlan scores: Sophia Grote 448, Ania Kaster 417, Madison Horn 348, Sydney O’Neill 342, Cameron Springman 275, Anna Grote 267
GIRLS: Lenox 2226 Southeast Warren 1739 Nodaway Valley 1260, Mount Ayr 1239, Southeast Warren 1739, Lamoni/Central Decatur 294 (Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament)
Lenox won the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament with 2226 pins behind a winning day out of Takota Cardell, who had a 377 series. Hallie Claiser added a 343 for the Tigers. The next-highest score was from Mount Ayr’s Aubrey Reed and Emma King of Southeast Warren, who finished with a 297 series each.
Lenox scores: Takota Cardell 377, Hallie Claiser 343, Sarah Notz 257, Ashlee David 255, Jena Ricks 250, Riley Brokaw 226
Lamoni/Central Decatur scores: Kaylee Byrd 171, Skylar Hill 123
Mount Ayr scores: Aubrey Reed 297, Andrea Sickels 219, Laurie Belzer 204, Alyssa Jay 132
Nodaway Valley scores: Kamera Wolfe 237, Hana Brown 230, Kaiya Pickrell 228, Kerigan Broen 190
Southeast Warren scores: Emma King 297, Josclyn Sundberg 280, Jade Wadle 228, Bre Nolte 206, Faith Fuller 162, Dailynn Phinney 136
Baker scores: Lenox 744 Southeast Warren 566, Mount Ayr 387, Nodaway Valley 375
BOYS: Shenandoah 2800 Tri-Center 2278
Shenandoah nabbed the victory thanks to a strong overall performance. Seth Zwickel topped the field with a 411 while Treye Herr had a 397 and Dalton Athen a 380 to round out the top three scores. Full scores:
Shenandoah scores: Seth Zwickel 411, Treye Herr 397, Dalton Athen 380, Alex Razee 376, Dylan Gray 325, Gunner Steiner 290
Tri-Center scores: Justin Osbahr 347, Cole Meyer 333, Revin Bruck & Grant Way 321, Matt Stowe 272
Baker scores: Shenandoah 911 Tri-Center 684
BOYS: LeMars 3066 MMCRU 2896 OABCIG 2795 Harlan 2755 Thomas Jefferson 2702 West Sioux 2550 Sioux Center 2406 (LeMars Tournament)
Harlan scores: Braydon Ernst 417, Caleb Smith 403, Andrew Andersen 400, Masen Schultz 338, Aiden Schleimer 300, Joseph Andersen 278