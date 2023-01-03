Lewis Central Titans Logo.png

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central swept Red Oak in KMAland bowling action on Tuesday. Check out the results and scores below.

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2477 Red Oak 1797 

Top score: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (434)

Runner-up: Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central (330)

Other Lewis Central scores: Kate Reed 326, Alexandria Ford 306, Kiley Sell 227, Kennedy Vanatta 25

Red Oak scores: Bella Glassel 324, Marissa Williams 238, Lana Johnson 225, Ashley Wilkins 223, Kiley Riibe 204

Baker scores: Lewis Central 854 Red Oak 583

BOYS: Lewis Central 2795 Red Oak 2488 

Top score: Tyler Reed, Lewis Central (396)

Runner-up: Hunter Merksick, Lewis Central (384)

Other Lewis Central scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 362, Zane Coonce 355, Kenny Mayberry 349, Jayden Mulligan 334

Red Oak scores: Madex McCunn 362, Ethan Kuipers 343, Jonah Wemhoff 323, Cale Hall 295, Hunter Jarrett 230

