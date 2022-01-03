(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Red Oak, Sioux City North nabbed a pair of wins over AL and more from the Monday night in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2063 Red Oak 1790
Peyton Athen led the way for Shenandoah with a top series of 374, finishing with a 210 in game two. Hanah Pelster (317) and Taylor Davis (306) also eclipsed 300 for the Fillies. View the full scores below:
Shenandoah scores: Peyton Athen 374, Hanah Pelster 317, Taylor Davis 306, Emma Herr 232, Hannah Stearns 199, Summer Maher 160
Red Oak scores: Lizzy Baucom 279, Ashley Wilkins 261, Marissa Williams 218, Natalie Baucom 214, Lana Johnson 212, Kiley Riibe 192
Baker scores: Shenandoah 635 Red Oak 606
GIRLS: Clarke 2351 Mount Ayr 1389 Lamoni/Central Decatur 661
No scores reported for Mount Ayr or Lamoni/Central Decatur.
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2246 Abraham Lincoln 1198
Sam Sonier had another strong night for Sioux City North with a 391 series, finishing with a 191 and a 200. McKenna Rethemeier had a 212 and a 169 for a 381 series to lead the Lynx. View all the scores below:
Sioux City North scores: Sam Sonier 391, Rachel Noble 304, Courtney Solomon 291, Emily Hodge 285, Michele Jackson 280, Mackenzi VanRoekel 206
AL scores: McKenna Rethmeier 381, Gabriella Peterson 345, Alexa Tichota 265, Tatum Mark 207
Baker scores: Sioux City North 695 Abraham Lincoln 474
GIRLS: LeMars Sioux City West (Not Reported)
No Report.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2617 Red Oak 2372
Alex Razee had the big night for the Mustangs, following a 224 with a 196 for a dual-best 420 series. Dylan Gray and Gunner Steiner finished with a 363 and 362, respectively, for Shenandoah. View the full scores below:
Shenandoah scores: Alex Razee 420, Dylan Gray 363, Gunner Steiner 362, Seth Zwickel 346, Jonah Chandler 319, Treye Herr 316
Red Oak scores: Jon Piper 361, Kyle Berkey 352, Ethan Kuipers 346, Hunter Jarrett 308, Maddex McCunn 284, Jonah Wemhoff 258
Baker scores: Shenandoah 807 Red Oak 721
BOYS: Clarke 2973 Mount Ayr 1993 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1455
No scores reported for Mount Ayr or Lamoni/Central Decatur.
BOYS: Sioux City North 2819 Abraham Lincoln 2504
Avery Petersen led the dual with a 400 for Sioux City North. Peterson had a 221 in game one and a 179 in game two. Bennett Olsen led AL with a 398, posting a 212 in game two after a 186 in the opening game. Find the full scores below:
Sioux City North scores: Avery Petersen 400, Ashton Harris & Carter Sulzbach 383, Carter Bertrand 354, Jerrid Van Sloten 347, Jack Brower 310
AL scores: Bennett Olsen 398, Eric McCoy 362, Trenton Tallman 305, Carter Schwiesow 303, Terry Larkin 295, Thomas Stark 284
Baker scores: Sioux City North 952 Abraham Lincoln 841
BOYS: LeMars 2775 Sioux City West 2477
LeMars scores: Tyler Sundt 426 Isaac Thompson 373, Taylor Roberts 359, Brody Vanderloo 347, Sebastian MacGregor 311, Taye Hassman 290
Sioux City West scores: Not reported