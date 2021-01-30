Clarinda Cardinals Logo
(KMAland) -- Clarinda picked up a pair of wins in KMAland bowling on Saturday.

Maddi Pulliam led the Cardinals girls with a 330 series while Ally Johnson had a 311. Clarinda had 2061 pins to Tri-Center’s 1867. Abby Schuett led T-C with a 283 series.

In the boys matchup, Clarinda got a 391 series from Levi Wise in a 2482-2194 win. Justin Osbahr topped the Trojans with a 357 series.

View the results from the meet below.

GIRLS: Clarinda 2061 Tri-Center 1867 

Clarinda Scores: Maddi Pulliam 330, Ally Johnson 311, Andi Woods 257, Kemper Beckel 224, Alea VanVactor 216

T-C Scores: Abby Schuett 283, Emma Wulff 277, Becca Thayer 241, Annie Dahir 226, Hannah Wulff 214, Karlie French 156

Baker: Clarinda 723 Tri-Center 626

BOYS: Clarinda 2482 Tri-Center 2194 

Clarinda Scores: Levi Wise 391, Xander Pullen 350, Owen Johnson 313, Ronnie Weidman 312, Carter Larson 300, Tyson Bramble 276

T-C Scores: Justin Osbahr 357, Cole Meyer 281, Matt Stowe 278, Grant Way 277, Luke Lehan 265, Jaydon Dooley 248

Baker: Clarinda 816 Tri-Center 736

