(KMAland) -- Clarinda picked up a pair of wins in KMAland bowling on Saturday.
Maddi Pulliam led the Cardinals girls with a 330 series while Ally Johnson had a 311. Clarinda had 2061 pins to Tri-Center’s 1867. Abby Schuett led T-C with a 283 series.
In the boys matchup, Clarinda got a 391 series from Levi Wise in a 2482-2194 win. Justin Osbahr topped the Trojans with a 357 series.
View the results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2061 Tri-Center 1867
Clarinda Scores: Maddi Pulliam 330, Ally Johnson 311, Andi Woods 257, Kemper Beckel 224, Alea VanVactor 216
T-C Scores: Abby Schuett 283, Emma Wulff 277, Becca Thayer 241, Annie Dahir 226, Hannah Wulff 214, Karlie French 156
Baker: Clarinda 723 Tri-Center 626
BOYS: Clarinda 2482 Tri-Center 2194
Clarinda Scores: Levi Wise 391, Xander Pullen 350, Owen Johnson 313, Ronnie Weidman 312, Carter Larson 300, Tyson Bramble 276
T-C Scores: Justin Osbahr 357, Cole Meyer 281, Matt Stowe 278, Grant Way 277, Luke Lehan 265, Jaydon Dooley 248
Baker: Clarinda 816 Tri-Center 736