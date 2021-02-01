(Lenox) -- Chelsey Hoakison and the Lenox girls won the Pride of Iowa Conference bowling tournament on Saturday in Lenox.
Hoakison led the Tigers’ 2364 pin total with a high series of 357. Jena Ricks (316) and Hallie Claiser (315) also had top five finishes.
Nodaway Valley placed second with 1824 pins behind a runner-up finish from Abby Christensen, who finished with a 337 series. Southeast Warren had 1801 pins led by Josclyn Sundberg, who was third with a 319 series.
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Lenox 2364, Nodaway Valley 1824, Southeast Warren 1801, Central Decatur/Lamoni 738
Lenox scores: Chelsey Hoakison 357, Jena Ricks 316, Hallie Claiser 315, Ashlee David 288, Takota Cardell 273, Austen David 269
Nodaway Valley scores: Abby Christensen 337, Caidynce Schwartz 263, Riley MCCall 220, Morgan Brown 190, Eleni Jameson 187, Kerigan Broen 171
Southeast Warren scores: Josclyn Sundberg 319, Cougar Fridley 267, Jade Wadle 239, Allison Cooper 228, Emma Nady 211, Kylee Forkner 200
CD/Lamoni scores: N/A
Baker: Lenox 815, Nodaway Valley 627, Southeast Warren 537, CD/Lamoni N/A