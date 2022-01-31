(KMAland) -- TJ swept Red Oak, LC grabbed a sweep of their own and Creston’s girls and Southeast Warren’s boys split as part of a busy Monday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 1837 Red Oak 1532
Thomas Jefferson scores: Chassidy Brittain 278, Tara Downing 255, Riley Rich 253, Tali Dross 241, Kendall Cormes 218, Trinity Meyer 217
Red Oak scores: Kiley Riibe 241, Ilana Johnson 201, Marissa Williams 189, Gracelynn Wagaman 161, Claire Eitzen 155
Baker scores: Thomas Jefferson 592 Red Oak 585
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2789 Tri-Center 1922 Abraham Lincoln 1620
Aleesha Oden had a big night for Lewis Central, posting ga 433 series behind games of 236 and 197 to lift Lewis Central to the win. Addee Murray (390) and Faith Renshaw (380) were also in the top three for the Titans at the meet. Full scores:
LC scores: Aleesha Oden 433, Addee Murray 394, Faith Renshaw 380, Sophia Klopenstine 372, Callie Williams 292, Alexandria Ford 253
T-C scores: Abby Schuett 293, Becca Thayer 255, Sophia Sage 252, Shea Hopp 240, Asha Goodman 236, Karlie French 217
AL scorse: Gabriella Peterson 286, Alexa Tichota 219, Reagan Minor & Annalese Ramirez 214, Emily Smith 147
Baker scores: Lewis Central 918 Tri-Center 646 Abraham Lincoln 540
GIRLS: Creston 2203 Southeast Warren 1917
Mason Clayton led Creston in the win with a 364 series while Hallie Orr also had a nice showing with a 353. Jade Wadle led Southeast Warren with a 279 series. Full scores:
Creston scores: Mason Clayton 364, Hallie Orr 353, Mica Andreason 284, Jessica Peddycoart 267, Aliyah Fry 232
Southeast Warren scores: Jade Wadle 279, Josclyn Sundberg 274, Bre Nolte 246, Daily Phinney 235, Faith Fuller 217, Emma King 208
Baker scores: Creston 703 Southeast Warren 666
GIRLS: Mount Ayr Clarke
Not Reported.
GIRLS: Sioux City East Sioux City North Sioux City West Sioux Central
Not Reported
GIRLS: LeMars MMCRU West Sioux
Not Reported.
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2478 Red Oak 2403
Thomas Jefferson scores: Ryan Smith 376, Kendall Bell 371, Eli Dross 305, Daniel Vtas 294, Travis Calloway 284, Nolan Bryant 185
Red Oak scores: Kyle Berkey 390, Jonathan Piper 379, Jonah Wemhoff 299, Maddex McCunn 283, Hunter Jarrett 277, Weston Gettler 260
Baker scores: Thomas Jefferson 848 Red Oak 775
BOYS: Lewis Central 2964 Abraham Lincoln 2715 Tri-Center 2179
Lewis Central had four players with 400+ series, led by Caleb Hodtwalker’s 428. Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen had the highest series of the day with a 472, and Grant Way of Tri-Center was next with a 446. Full scores:
LC scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 428, AJ Schiltz 422, Lucas McDaniel 403, Kenny Mayberry 388, Ben Lopez 351, Max Thompson 314
AL scores: Bennett Olsen 472, Eric McCoy 397, Trenton Tallman 337, Carter Schwiesow 291, Talis Smith 260, Thomas Stark 255
T-C scores: Grant Way 446, Justin Osbahr 295, Cole Meyers 285, Matt Stowe 264, Revin Bruke 203
Baker scores: Lewis Central 972 Abraham Lincoln 958 Tri-Center 686
BOYS: Southeast Warren 2205 Creston 1963
J.D. Hinrichs had the top series of the meet to lead Southeast Warren, finishing with a 374. Luke McElwain led Creston with a 353 series.
Southeast Warren scores: J.D. Hinrichs 374, Dominic Wadle 334, Owen Williams 292, Will Prater 251, Joe Schall 238, Chase Thompson 236
Creston scores: Luke McElwain 353, Caden Briner 239, Drake Pendegraft 236, Cash Abildtrup 230, Justin Loudon 207, Diego Rivas 193
Baker scores: Southeast Warren 716 Creston 698
BOYS: Mount Ayr Clarke West Central Valley
Not Reported.
BOYS: Sioux City East Sioux City North Sioux City West Sioux Central
Not Reported.
BOYS: LeMars MMCRU West Sioux
Not Reported.