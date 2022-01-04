(KMAland) -- Lewis Central picked up a pair of wins over Red Oak in KMAland bowling action on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2392 Red Oak 1852
Faith Renshaw led the way for Lewis Central with a 371 series. Sophia Klopenstine was not far behind at 367 and Aleesha Oden posted a 362. Full scores below:
Lewis Central scores: Faith Renshaw 371, Sophia Klopenstine 367, Aleesha Oden 362, Addee Murray 310, Oasis Opheim 269, Haley Wilkins 228
Red Oak scores: Lizzy Baucom 292, Ashley Wilkins 252, Natalie Baucom 233, Kile Riibe 231, Marissa Williams 205, Ilana Johnson 179
Baker scores: Lewis Central 713 Red Oak 639
GIRLS: OABCIG 1976 Sioux City East 1734 West Sioux 1609
No Sioux City East scores reported.
BOYS: Lewis Central 2580 Red Oak 2484
Lewis Central’s Caleb Hodtwalker topped three Titans bowlers over 350 with a 374 series. Jonathan Piper of Red Oak had the dual-high 383 series. A.J. Schiltz was another Titan over 350 with a 364. Full scores below.
Lewis Central scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 374, A.J. Schiltz 364, Ben Lopez 351, Max Thompson 329, Kenny Mayberry 318, Lucas McDaniel 284
Red Oak scores: Jonathan Piper 383, Jonah Wemhoff 324, Kyle Berkey 316, Ethan Kuipers 290, Maddex McCunn 271, Weston Gettler 253
Baker scores: Red Oak 900 Lewis Central 844
BOYS: Sioux City East 2728 OABCIG 2372 West Sioux 2262
No Sioux City East scores reported.