(KMAland) -- Lewis Central picked up a pair of wins over Red Oak in KMAland bowling action on Tuesday. 

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2392 Red Oak 1852

Faith Renshaw led the way for Lewis Central with a 371 series. Sophia Klopenstine was not far behind at 367 and Aleesha Oden posted a 362. Full scores below:

Lewis Central scores: Faith Renshaw 371, Sophia Klopenstine 367, Aleesha Oden 362, Addee Murray 310, Oasis Opheim 269, Haley Wilkins 228

Red Oak scores: Lizzy Baucom 292, Ashley Wilkins 252, Natalie Baucom 233, Kile Riibe 231, Marissa Williams 205, Ilana Johnson 179

Baker scores: Lewis Central 713 Red Oak 639

GIRLS: OABCIG 1976 Sioux City East 1734 West Sioux 1609 

No Sioux City East scores reported.

BOYS: Lewis Central 2580 Red Oak 2484 

Lewis Central’s Caleb Hodtwalker topped three Titans bowlers over 350 with a 374 series. Jonathan Piper of Red Oak had the dual-high 383 series. A.J. Schiltz was another Titan over 350 with a 364. Full scores below.

Lewis Central scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 374, A.J. Schiltz 364, Ben Lopez 351, Max Thompson 329, Kenny Mayberry 318, Lucas McDaniel 284

Red Oak scores: Jonathan Piper 383, Jonah Wemhoff 324, Kyle Berkey 316, Ethan Kuipers 290, Maddex McCunn 271, Weston Gettler 253

Baker scores: Red Oak 900 Lewis Central 844

BOYS: Sioux City East 2728 OABCIG 2372 West Sioux 2262 

No Sioux City East scores reported.

