(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Harlan got sweeps, Denison-Schleswig’s girls & St. Albert’s boys picked up wins and more from the Thursday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2498 Lewis Central 2228
Clarinda picked up a key Hawkeye Ten Conference win behind big evenings from Ally Johnson and Andi Woods, who finished with a 391 (155-236) and 379 (204-175) series, respectively. Faith Renshaw topped Lewis Central with a 335 (146-189). Full scores:
Clarinda scores: Ally Johnson 391, Andi Woods 379, Maddie Smith 327, Kemper Beckel 300, Ryplee Sunderman 244
Lewis Central scores: Faith Renshaw 335, Addee Murray 317, Aleesha Oden 295, Kennedy Vanatta 275, Alexandria Ford 274, Oasis Opheim 271
Baker scores: Clarinda 857 Lewis Central 732
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2137 St. Albert 1945 Abraham Lincoln 1835
Claire Miller led Denison-Schleswig to the win with a dual-best 326 series, finishing with a 185 and a 141. McKenna Rethmeier of Abraham Lincoln was next with a 324, and St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet posted a 304 series. Full scores:
Denison-Schleswig scores: Claire Miller 326, Nevaeh Brandt 280, Brianna Musgrave 279, Brittany Musgrave 264, Elizabeth Cary 257, Alexis Hartwig 228
St. Albert scores: Georgie Bohnet 304, Claire Lewis 265, Lexi Narmi 258, Olivia Gardner 222, Emma Wigington & Grace Julian 199
AL scores: McKenna Rethmeier 324, Gabriella Peterson 260, Tatum Mark 237, Reagan Minor & Alexa Tichota 202, Emily Smith 153
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 731, St. Albert 697, Abraham Lincoln 610
GIRLS: Harlan 2380 Creston 2018
Cameron Springman had a big day for Harlan in the win, finishing with a 412 series behind a 241 and a 171. Ania Kaster had a 321 (166-155) and Sydney O’Neill finished with a 312 (133-179) for the Cyclones. Full scores:
Harlan scores: Cameron Springman 412, Ania Kaster 321, Sydney O’Neill 312, Madison Horn 299, Sophia Grote 285, Anna Grote 280
Creston scores: Mason Clayton 292, Mica Andreasen 269, Aliya Fry 253, Hallie Orr 252, Jessica Pennycoart 240, Jenna Orr 172
Baker scores: Harlan 751 Creston 712
GIRLS: Clarke 2430 Lenox 2139
No scores reported for Lenox.
GIRLS: Sioux City East Sergeant Bluff-Luton
No report.
BOYS: Clarinda 3014 Lewis Central 2673
Ronnie Weidman had a big night for Clarinda, posting a 468 series behind scores of 232 and 236. Karsten Beckel added a 427 (213-214) and Grant Barr had a 404 (243-161) for the Cardinals. Lewis Central’s Caleb Hodtwalker had a 413 (189-224) to lead the Titans. Full scores:
Clarinda scores: Ronnie Weidman 468, Karsten Beckel 427, Grant Barr 404, Tyson Bramble 392, Owen Johnson 363, Levi Wise 337
Lewis Central scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 413, Lucas McDaniel 394, AJ Schiltz 385, Max Thompson 364, Kenny Mayberry 324, Ben Lopez 274
Baker scores: Clarinda 960 Lewis Central 793
BOYS: St. Albert 3176 Denison-Schleswig 3086 Abraham Lincoln 2906
St. Albert won a battle of three of the top teams in the state, getting a 1050 Baker series score and 400+ series from Adam Denny (461), Evan White (455) and Jackson Wigington (439). Denison-Schlesiwg’s Blake Polzin (478), Kyle Segebart (417) and Lucas Segebart (415) also went over 400, but Eric McCoy of AL stole the show with a 555 series behind a game two score of 299.
St. Albert scores: Adam Denny 461, Evan White 455, Jackson Wigington 439, Hadyn Piskorski 399, Reese Penny 372, Cole Penny 365
Denison-Schleswig scores: Blake Polzin 478, Kyle Segebart 417, Lucas Segebart 415, Christian Schmadeke 391, Harrison Dahm 361, Trey Brotherton 331
AL scores: Eric McCoy 555, Terry Larkin 398, Bennett Olsen 347, Carter Schwiesow 346, Thomas Stark 282, Trenton Tallman 279
Baker scores: St. Albert 1050 Denison-Schleswig 1024 Abraham Lincoln 978
BOYS: Harlan 2560 Creston 1884
Harlan’s Aiden Schleimer led the win with a 378 series behind a 192 and a 186 game. Andrew Andersen posted a 346 (177-169) and Masen Shults finished with a 325 (179-146) to round out the top three for the Cyclones. Full scores:
Harlan scores: Aiden Schleimer 378, Andrew Andersen 346, Masen Shults 325, Braydon Ernst 320, Caleb Smith 318, Joseph Andersen 308
Creston scores: Luke McElwain 319, Cash Abildtrup 295, Diego Rivas 261, Drake Pendgraft 241, Drake Rehmeyer 189
Baker scores: Harlan 873 Creston 579
BOYS: Clarke 2842 Lenox 2328
No scores reported for Lenox.
BOYS: Sioux City East Sergeant Bluff-Luton
No report.