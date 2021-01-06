(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah girls and boys bowling teams pulled off a sweep of Red Oak on Wednesday. View the results below.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 1913 Red Oak 1778
High Series: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (316)
High Game: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (191)
Shenandoah Scores: Bailey Maher 316, Emma Herr 268, Hannah Stearns 217, Hanah Pelster 204, Alexa Munsinger 199, Natalie Van Scoy 183
Red Oak Scores: Ashley Willans 303, Payton Meek 266, Jenna Klyn 216, Kadee Gass 214, Maci Graber 182, Eva Sherman 180
BOYS: Shenandoah 2814 Red Oak 2707
High Series: Jon Piper, Red Oak (433)
High Game: Dylan Gray, Shenandoah (244)
Shenandoah Scores: Zayne Zwickel 418, Dylan Gray 406, Seth Zwickel 400, Trey Herr 368, Cain Lorimor 334, Alex Razee 290
Red Oak Scores: Jon Piper 433, Nate Ernst 370, Grabin Wolfe 345, Kyle Berkey 331, Kaven Grammer 314, Jonah Weinoff 280
View the complete results below.