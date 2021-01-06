Shenandoah Logo

(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah girls and boys bowling teams pulled off a sweep of Red Oak on Wednesday. View the results below.

GIRLS: Shenandoah 1913 Red Oak 1778 

High Series: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (316)

High Game: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (191)

Shenandoah Scores: Bailey Maher 316, Emma Herr 268, Hannah Stearns 217, Hanah Pelster 204, Alexa Munsinger 199, Natalie Van Scoy 183

Red Oak Scores: Ashley Willans 303, Payton Meek 266, Jenna Klyn 216, Kadee Gass 214, Maci Graber 182, Eva Sherman 180

BOYS: Shenandoah 2814 Red Oak 2707 

High Series: Jon Piper, Red Oak (433)

High Game: Dylan Gray, Shenandoah (244)

Shenandoah Scores: Zayne Zwickel 418, Dylan Gray 406, Seth Zwickel 400, Trey Herr 368, Cain Lorimor 334, Alex Razee 290

Red Oak Scores: Jon Piper 433, Nate Ernst 370, Grabin Wolfe 345, Kyle Berkey 331, Kaven Grammer 314, Jonah Weinoff 280

View the complete results below.

Download PDF Scoresheet - at Red Oak(1-6-2021).pdf

