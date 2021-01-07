(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls and LC boys split, Denison-Schleswig’s girls and St. Albert boys picked up wins and more from the night in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2367 Lewis Central 2304
High Series: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (388)
High Game: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (226)
Clarinda Scores: Andi Woods 364, Madelyn Pulliam 343, Madison Smith 273, Alea VanVactor 252, Aly Johnson 248, Kemper Beckel 217
LC Scores: Aleesha Oden 388, Addee Murray 331, Savannah Wayman 318, Alicia McElderry 258, Oasis Opheim 249, Kennedy Vanatta 220
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2248 Abraham Lincoln 1975 St. Albert 1860
High Series: Payton Mathies, Denison-Schleswig (339)
High Game: Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln (187)
D-S Scores: Payton Mathies 339, Abby Gehlsen 313, Claire Miller 301, Kailee Jorgensen 291, Gracie Schurke 277, Natalie Castillo 223
AL Scores: Jennica Soar 308, McKenna Rethmeier 294, Abigail Rodriguez 267, Gabriella Peterson 240, Annalese Ramirez 220, Alexa Tichota 215
SA Scores: Georgie Bohnet 270, Alexis Narmi 257, Madilynn Meyers 249, Grace Julian 220, Claire Lewis 211
GIRLS: Sioux City East 1804 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1705
SBL Scores: Abby Polley 275, Elise Evans-Murphy 249, Andesia Wolfe 204, Brooke Wadsworth 197, Victoria Johnson 189, Christian Harlan 167
BOYS: Lewis Central 3033 Clarinda 2582
High Series: A.J. Schiltz, Lewis Central (469)
High Game: Hunter Merksick, Lewis Central (258)
LC Scores: A.J. Schiltz 469, Hunter Merksick 460, Ben Lopez 409, Eli Sunderman 398, Kenny Mayberry 350, Lucas McDaniel 313
Clarinda Scores: Levi Wise 407, Tyson Bramble 392, Owen Johnson 344, Eli Vorhies 324, Ronald Weidman 315, Carter Larson 294
BOYS: St. Albert 3120 Abraham Lincoln 2801 Denison-Schleswig 2729
St. Albert Scores: Evan White 512, Adam Denny 410, Jake Denny 409, Nate Kay 390, Jackson Wigington 389, Quinten Julian 274
AL Scores: Bennett Olsen 458, Akil Smith 369, Rocky Rubink 362, Eric McCoy 329, Carter James 324, Taliq Smith 267
Denison-Schleswig Scores: Blake Polzin 408, Lucas Segebart 400, Devin Fink 384, Jake Fink 352, Kyle Segebart 332, Christian Schmadeke 321
BOYS: Sioux City East 2527 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2081
SBL Scores: Colton Dimik 344, Seth Johnson 308, Ayden Miller 301, Collin Schaar 256, Carter Svoboda 231, Maddox Muston 188