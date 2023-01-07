(KMAland) -- Lenox picked up a sweep against a pair of Pride of Iowa Conference teams in KMAland bowling on Saturday.
GIRLS: Lenox 1797 Southeast Warren 1629 Nodaway Valley N/A
Lenox scores: Piper Brokaw 330, Sarah Notz 284, Ava Kennan 204, Addison Key 202, Harper Bashor 190, Riley Brokaw 171
BOYS: Lenox 2312 Southeast Warren 2027 Nodaway Valley 1897
Lenox scores: Brandon Cox 407, Aiden Eggert 384, Jayden Stephens 329, Cade Cordell 247, Markus Basaldua 230, Patton Adams 209
Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 352, Collin Wenstad 294, Austin Lynde-Peve 237, Dakota Hall 227, Carter Benge 157