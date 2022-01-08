(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Shenandoah in a pair of tight bowling duals to highlight action in KMAland on Saturday.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2180 Shenandoah 2147
The Monarchs edged past the Fillies with narrow margins in the individual and Baker scores. Shenandoah had the top two individual series with Peyton Athen (316) and Taylor Davis (313) leading the way. Brittany Musgrave topped D-S with a 303. Full scores:
Denison-Schleswig scores: Brittany Musgrave 303, Claire Miller 299, Brianna Musgrave 297, Elizabeth Cary 294, Payton Mathies 287, Nevaeh Brandt 263
Shenandoah scores: Peyton Athen 316, Taylor Davis 313, Hanah Pelster 290, Hannah Stearns 284, Tori McFarland 257, Emma Herr 255
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 700 Shenandoah 687
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox vs. Southeast Warren
No scores reported.
BOYS: Dension-Schleswig 2711 Shenandoah 2651
Denison-Schleswig nabbed the win despite Shenandoah winning the Baker series by eight pins. The Monarchs got a 416 series from Blake Polzin and a 399 from Trey Brotherton. Dylan Gray led Shenandoah with a 409. Full scores:
Denison-Schleswig scores: Blake Polzin 416, Trey Brotherton 399, Harrison Dahm 352, Lucas Segebart 343, Kyle Segebart 339, Christian Schmadeke 329
Shenandoah scores: Dylan Gray 409, Seth Zwickel 351, Dalton Athen & Alex Razee 341, Treye Herr 339, Gunner Steiner 337
Baker scores: Shenandoah 870 Denison-Schleswig 862
BOYS: Lenox 2056 Southeast Warren 1674 Nodaway Valley 1332
Lenox: No scores reported
Southeast Warren: No scores reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 268 Austin Lynde-Peve 219 Collin Wenstad 217 Dakota Hall 189