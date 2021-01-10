Bowling

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Shenandoah, Harlan swept Creston and the Lenox girls and Nodaway Valley boys were also winners on Saturday in KMAland bowling.

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2126 Shenandoah 1835 

High Series: Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (316)

High Game: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (182)

Other D-S Scores: Payton Mathies 312, Natalie Castello 268, Brianna Musgrave 266, Abby Gehlsen 250, Kailee Jorgensen 225

Shenandoah Scores: Bailey Maher 295, Hanah Pelster 239, Alexa Munsinger 235, Emma Herr 234, Hannah Stearns 214, Natalie VanScoy 143

GIRLS: Harlan def. Creston 

No scores reported.

GIRLS: Lenox 2219 Nodaway Valley 1953 Southeast Warren 1808

Lenox: No Scores Reported

NV Scores: Abby Christensen 305, Morgan Brown 289, Caidynce Schwartz 289, Riley McCall 233, Eleni Jameson 181, Kerigan Broen 134

SEW Scores: Josclyn Sundberg 339, Allison Cooper 251, Kylee Forkner 227, Cougar Fridley 201, Emma Nady 201, Jade Wadle 163

Baker: Nodaway Valley 656 Southeast Warren 589 Lenox N/A

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2917 Shenandoah 2602 

High Series: Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (425)

High Game: Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (237)

Other D-S Scores: Jake Fink 398, Blake Polzin 385, Kyle Segebart 359, Parker Bekkerus 322, Harrison Dahm 316

Shenandoah Scores: Dylan Gray 363, Seth Zwickel 364, Cain Lorimor 352, Alex Razee 318, Treye Herr 317 Zayne Zwickel 306

Baker: Denison-Schleswig 1028 Shenandoah 888

BOYS: Harlan def. Creston 

No scores reported.

BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1775 Southeast Warren 1697 Lenox 1541 

NV Scores: Matthew Mangels 256, Hunter Ellis 227, Collin Wenstad 222, Marshall Greene 204, Alex Mason 194

SEW Scores: Dominic Wadle 281, Owen Williams 259, Chase Thompson 214, J.D. Hinrichs 203, Will Prater 202, Gabe Gavin 193

Lenox: No Scores Reported

Baker: Nodaway Valley 672 Southeast Warren 538 Lenox N/A

