(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Shenandoah, Harlan swept Creston and the Lenox girls and Nodaway Valley boys were also winners on Saturday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2126 Shenandoah 1835
High Series: Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (316)
High Game: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (182)
Other D-S Scores: Payton Mathies 312, Natalie Castello 268, Brianna Musgrave 266, Abby Gehlsen 250, Kailee Jorgensen 225
Shenandoah Scores: Bailey Maher 295, Hanah Pelster 239, Alexa Munsinger 235, Emma Herr 234, Hannah Stearns 214, Natalie VanScoy 143
GIRLS: Harlan def. Creston
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Lenox 2219 Nodaway Valley 1953 Southeast Warren 1808
Lenox: No Scores Reported
NV Scores: Abby Christensen 305, Morgan Brown 289, Caidynce Schwartz 289, Riley McCall 233, Eleni Jameson 181, Kerigan Broen 134
SEW Scores: Josclyn Sundberg 339, Allison Cooper 251, Kylee Forkner 227, Cougar Fridley 201, Emma Nady 201, Jade Wadle 163
Baker: Nodaway Valley 656 Southeast Warren 589 Lenox N/A
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2917 Shenandoah 2602
High Series: Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (425)
High Game: Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (237)
Other D-S Scores: Jake Fink 398, Blake Polzin 385, Kyle Segebart 359, Parker Bekkerus 322, Harrison Dahm 316
Shenandoah Scores: Dylan Gray 363, Seth Zwickel 364, Cain Lorimor 352, Alex Razee 318, Treye Herr 317 Zayne Zwickel 306
Baker: Denison-Schleswig 1028 Shenandoah 888
BOYS: Harlan def. Creston
No scores reported.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1775 Southeast Warren 1697 Lenox 1541
NV Scores: Matthew Mangels 256, Hunter Ellis 227, Collin Wenstad 222, Marshall Greene 204, Alex Mason 194
SEW Scores: Dominic Wadle 281, Owen Williams 259, Chase Thompson 214, J.D. Hinrichs 203, Will Prater 202, Gabe Gavin 193
Lenox: No Scores Reported
Baker: Nodaway Valley 672 Southeast Warren 538 Lenox N/A