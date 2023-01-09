Shenandoah Logo

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept a triangular, Southeast Warren picked up a couple wins & much more from KMAland bowling on Monday.

GIRLS: Shenandoah 2464 Tri-Center 1914 Lenox 1723 

Top score: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (424)

Runner-up: Taylor Davis, Shenandoah (358)

Other Shenandoah scores: Jaylan Gray 339, Hannah Stearns 303, Courtney Hodge 299, Emma Herr 290

Tri-Center scores: Abigail Schuett 337, Shea Hopp 268, Becca Thayer 253, Asha Goodman 220, Olivia Bandow 208

Lenox scores: Addison Key 255, Ava Kennan 229, Harper Bashor 225, Riley Brokaw 197, Sarah Notz 186, Courtney Knox 180

Baker scores: Shenandoah 741 Lenox 631 Tri-Center 628 

GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1831 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1278 

Southeast Warren scores: Jade Wadle 317, Josclyn Sundberg 263, Dailynn Phinney 259, Breanna Nolte 257, Olivia Harrington 217, Cailey Wallace 212

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley Mount Ayr

No scores reported.

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City West

No scores reported.

GIRLS: LeMars Abraham Lincoln

No scores reported.

BOYS: Shenandoah 2821 Lenox 2266 Tri-Center 1714 

Top score: Dylan Gray, Shenandoah (440)

Runner-up: Gunner Steiner, Shenandoah (410)

Other Shenandoah scores: Alex Razee 371, Dalton Athen 360, Brandon McDowell 308, Zach Page 299

Lenox scores: Jayden Stephens 368, Brandon Cox 351, Aiden Eggert 340, Dom Sutton 236, Patton Adams 232, Markus Basaldua 197

Tri-Center scores: Revin Bruck 274, Braden Meyer 220, Micha McCarty 194, Harris Bruck 190, Matt Stowe 181, Evan Wham 171

Baker scores: Shenandoah 932 Lenox 739 Tri-Center 655

BOYS: Southeast Warren 2485 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1005 

Southeast Warren scores: Owen Williams 335, J.D. Hinrichs 325, Dominic Wadle 315, Will Prater 313, Chase Thompson 305, Braeden Wilden 270

BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1966 Mount Ayr N/A

Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 385, Collin Wenstad 317, Kamera Wolfe 285, Austin Lynde-Peve 210, Carter Benge 197, Dakota Hall 178

BOYS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City West 

No scores reported.

BOYS: LeMars 3052 Abraham Lincoln 2844 

LeMars scores: Trevor Fisher 459, Sebastian MacGregor 453, Kole Schroeder 404, Noah Venteicher 395, Caiden Heitritter 392, Taylor Roberts 368

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.