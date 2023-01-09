(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept a triangular, Southeast Warren picked up a couple wins & much more from KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2464 Tri-Center 1914 Lenox 1723
Top score: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (424)
Runner-up: Taylor Davis, Shenandoah (358)
Other Shenandoah scores: Jaylan Gray 339, Hannah Stearns 303, Courtney Hodge 299, Emma Herr 290
Tri-Center scores: Abigail Schuett 337, Shea Hopp 268, Becca Thayer 253, Asha Goodman 220, Olivia Bandow 208
Lenox scores: Addison Key 255, Ava Kennan 229, Harper Bashor 225, Riley Brokaw 197, Sarah Notz 186, Courtney Knox 180
Baker scores: Shenandoah 741 Lenox 631 Tri-Center 628
GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1831 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1278
Southeast Warren scores: Jade Wadle 317, Josclyn Sundberg 263, Dailynn Phinney 259, Breanna Nolte 257, Olivia Harrington 217, Cailey Wallace 212
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley Mount Ayr
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City West
No scores reported.
GIRLS: LeMars Abraham Lincoln
No scores reported.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2821 Lenox 2266 Tri-Center 1714
Top score: Dylan Gray, Shenandoah (440)
Runner-up: Gunner Steiner, Shenandoah (410)
Other Shenandoah scores: Alex Razee 371, Dalton Athen 360, Brandon McDowell 308, Zach Page 299
Lenox scores: Jayden Stephens 368, Brandon Cox 351, Aiden Eggert 340, Dom Sutton 236, Patton Adams 232, Markus Basaldua 197
Tri-Center scores: Revin Bruck 274, Braden Meyer 220, Micha McCarty 194, Harris Bruck 190, Matt Stowe 181, Evan Wham 171
Baker scores: Shenandoah 932 Lenox 739 Tri-Center 655
BOYS: Southeast Warren 2485 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1005
Southeast Warren scores: Owen Williams 335, J.D. Hinrichs 325, Dominic Wadle 315, Will Prater 313, Chase Thompson 305, Braeden Wilden 270
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1966 Mount Ayr N/A
Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 385, Collin Wenstad 317, Kamera Wolfe 285, Austin Lynde-Peve 210, Carter Benge 197, Dakota Hall 178
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City West
No scores reported.
BOYS: LeMars 3052 Abraham Lincoln 2844
LeMars scores: Trevor Fisher 459, Sebastian MacGregor 453, Kole Schroeder 404, Noah Venteicher 395, Caiden Heitritter 392, Taylor Roberts 368