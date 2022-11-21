Southeast Warren Warhawks

(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren opened their bowling seasons on Monday. Check out the results in KMAland.

GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1644 Lamoni/Central Decatur NS Mount Ayr NS 

Southeast Warren scores: Josclyn Sundberg 263, Jade Wadle 254, Dailynn Phinney 236, Cailey Wallace 196, Olivia Harrington 186, Ashlyn McIntyre 157

BOYS: Southeast Warren 2421 Lamoni/Central Decatur NS Mount Ayr NS 

Southeast Warren scores: J.D. Hinrichs 413, Dominic Wadle 374, Owen Wiliams 362, Will Prater & Braeden Wilden 322, Chase Thompson 307

Missing Results 

Lenox vs. Clarke (G/B)

Sioux City East, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.