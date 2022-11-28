(KMAland) -- Clarinda and St. Albert and TJ and AL split and the LeMars boys were winners in KMAland bowling action on Monday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2699 St. Albert 2467 Tri-Center 1976
Andi Woods posted a big debut for the Cardinals with a 417 series behind games of 182 and 235. Alexis Narmi topped St. Albert with a 345 series. Check out the scores below.
Clarinda scores: Andi Woods 417, Kemper Beckel 352, Maddie Smith 329, Ally Johnson 326, Dakota Wise 325, Ryplee Sunderman 249
St. Albert scores: Alexis Narmi 345, Sophie Sheffield 342, Maddy Jundt 335, Bailey Secrest 326, Georgie Bohnet 323, Olivia Gardner 225
Tri-Center scores: Becca Thayer 334, Alyssa Sulaft 281, Shea Hopp 274, Sophie Sage 261, Asha Goodwen 253, Olivia Bandow 195
Baker scores: Clarinda 950 St. Albert 796 Tri-Center 573
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 1986 Abraham Lincoln 1427
Megan Calloway led the way for Thomas Jefferson with a 308 series, posting a 158 and a 150. Check out the complete scores below.
Thomas Jefferson scores: Megan Calloway 308, Tara Downing 271, Tali Dross 267, Chassidy Brittain 266, Baileigh Shanno 247, Kendall Carnes 236
Abraham Lincoln scores: Regan Minor 213, Kaci Wohlers 198, Alexa Tichota 193, Makana Noble 170, Taylor Roche 146, Cecillia Hammer 138
Baker scores: Thomas Jefferson 627 Abraham Lincoln 507
BOYS: St. Albert 3165 Clarinda 2781 Tri-Center 1729
Evan White bowled a 300 to highlight a 494 series, which led the triangular. Cole Pekny (429), Jackson Wigington (423) and Adam Denny (419) of St. Albert and Clarinda’s Tyson Bramble (418) all had series of over 400. Check out the scores below.
St. Albert scores: Evan White 494, Cole Pekny 429, Jackson Wigington 423, Adam Denny 419, Beau Sweet 396, Will Tallman 381
Clarinda scores: Tyson Bramble 418, Colton Owens 392, Grant Barr 372, Owen Johnson 356, Levi Wise 314, Ronnie Weidman 231
Tri-Center scores: Revin Buck 238, Matt Stowe 236, Brandon Myer 233, Micha McCarthy 217, Caison Hill 205, Wes Pasley 177
Baker scores: St. Albert 1019 Clarinda 929 Tri-Center 600
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2767 Thomas Jefferson 2072
Abraham Lincoln’s Carter Schwiesow had a team-best 434 series, including a 219 and a 215 game. Thomas Jefferson’s Kendall Bell had the dual-best series of 447 behind a 224 and a 223. View the complete scores below.
Abraham Lincoln scores: Carter Schwiesow 434, Trenton Tallman 398, Eric McCoy & Bennett Olsen 360, Thomas Stark 308, Joshua Shamblen 287
Thomas Jefferson scores: Kendall Bell 447, Ryan Smith 366, Wyatt Urbanek 207, Tim Wilkenson 184, Keaton Johnson 162
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 907 Thomas Jefferson 706
GIRLS: Sioux City North LeMars
No score reported.
BOYS: LeMars 2914 Sioux City North 2646
LeMars scores: Trevor Fisher 402, Tyson Alcorn 382, Taylor Roberts 381, Sebastian Macgregor 372, Jash Fielder 367, Brandon Kramer 339
Baker scores: LeMars 1010 Sioux City North N/A
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sioux City West
No score reported.
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sioux City West
No score reported.