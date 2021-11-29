(KMAland) -- Clarinda swept St. Albert, AL and TJ split, Southeast Warren fell to Bondurant-Farrar and more in KMAland bowling action from Monday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 1989 St. Albert 1712
Clarinda scores: Andi Woods 345, Ryplee Sunderman 310, Ally Johnson 300, Kemper Beckel 298, Dakota Wise 289, Maddie Smith 247
St. Albert scores: Georgie Bohnet 295, Sophie Sheffield 294, Alexis Narmi 248, Claire Lewis 242, Olivia Gardner 211, Emma Wigington 179
Baker Scores: Clarinda 447 St. Albert 422
BOYS: Clarinda 2954 St. Albert 2815
Clarinda scores: Ronnie Wediman 503, Tyson Bramble 422, Karsten Beckel 402, Levi Wise 342, Grant Barr 308, Keegan Hull 291
St. Albert scores: Evan White 432, Cole Pekny 369, Adam Denny 355, Hayden Piskorski 317, Jackson Wigington 315, Reese P 289
Baker scores: St. Albert 1027 Clarinda 977
GIRLS: Bondurant-Farrar 2338 Southeast Warren 1840
Southeast Warren scores: Josclyn Sundberg 323, Jade Wadle 265, Bre Nolte 237, Emma King 231, Faith Fuller 195, Emma Nady 174
Baker scores: Bondurant-Farrar 770 Southeast Warren 565
BOYS: Bondurant-Farrar 2721 Southeast Warren 2099
Southeast Warren scores: Dominic Wadle 330, Owen Williams 300, JD Hinrichs 284, Joe Schall 267, Will Prater 204, Chase Thompson 194
Baker scores: Bondurant-Farrar 852 Southeast Warren 714
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 1978 Thomas Jefferson 1888
McKenna Rethmeier led the way for the Lynx with a 329 series (163-166).
Other AL scores: Gabriella Peterson 317, Reagan Minor 260, Tatum Mark 256, Alexa Tichota 185, Emily Smith 129
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 631 Thomas Jefferson N/A
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2534 Abraham Lincoln 2528
Eric McCoy finished with a 430 series (194-236) for Abraham Lincoln in the loss.
Other AL scores: Bennett Olsen 407, Trenton Tallman 296, Talis Smith 285, Carter Schwiesow 283, Thomas Stark 272
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 827 Thomas Jefferson N/A
GIRLS: LeMars def. Sioux City North
No scores reported.
BOYS: LeMars def. Sioux City North
No scores reported.
KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Clarinda 1989 St. Albert 1712
BOYS: Clarinda 2954 St. Albert 2815
GIRLS: Bondurant-Farrar 2338 Southeast Warren 1840
BOYS: Bondurant-Farrar 2721 Southeast Warren 2099
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 1978 Thomas Jefferson 1888
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2534 Abraham Lincoln 2528
GIRLS: LeMars def. Sioux City North
BOYS: LeMars def. Sioux City North