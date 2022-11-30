(KMAland) -- The Lenox girls and boys bowling teams were both winners over Central Decatur/Lamoni on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Lenox 1543 Central Decatur/Lamoni 1180
Lenox scores: Sarah Notz 259, Ava Kennan 223, Riley Brokaw 210, Harper Basher 203, Addison Key 169, Courtney Knox 80, Kaylee Orozco 79
Baker scores: Lenox 479
BOYS: Lenox 2023 Central Decatur/Lamoni 835
Lenox scores: Brandon Cox 359, Cade Cordell 275, Jayden Stephens 273, Dominik Sutton 232, Marcus Basaldua 185, PattoN Adams 184
Baker scores: Lenox 699