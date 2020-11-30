Bowling

(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls and boys picked up bowling victories over Thomas Jefferson on Monday.

The Lynx boys rolled a 3223 to TJ’s 2277 while the girls won 1962 to 1390. Carter James led the boys with a 502 series behind a 286 high game. Rocky Rubink added a 446 while Eric McCoy had a 427 and Bennett Olsen a 401.

In the girls dual, AL was led by a 371 from Jennica Soar, as she posted a 162 and a 209. View the complete results below.

OTHER BOWLING SCORES 

GIRLS: Clarinda 2153 St. Albert 1310

BOYS: St. Albert 2839 Clarinda 2537

