(KMAland) -- Harlan and Denison-Schleswig both picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling on Thursday.
GIRLS: Harlan 1939 Tri-Center 1626
Harlan’s Ivy Stevens had a personal-best game of 200 to lead Harlan.
BOYS: Harlan 2114 Tri-Center 1898
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2581 OABCIG 1987
Brianna Musgrave led Denison-Schleswig with a 407 series, posting the top score of the night with a 214 game. Brittany Musgrave added a 399 thanks to a 212 opening game. Check out the full scores for the Monarchs below.
Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 407, Brittany Musgrave 399, Claire Miller 354, Nevaeh Brandt 304, Leigha Brungardt 265, Alexis Hartwig 219
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 852 OABCIG 621
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2712 OABCIG 2449
Lucas Segebart had a big night for the Monarchs with a 421 series, finishing with a second game score of 231. Check out the Monarchs scores below.
Denison-Schleswig scores: Lucas Segebart 421, Jake Fink 393, Christian Schmadeke 390, Wyatt Randeris 338, Derek Scheuring 297, Bradyn Schillerberg 242
Baker scores: OABCIG 915 Denison-Schleswig 873