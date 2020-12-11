(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Lewis Central picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling action on Thursday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2494 Creston 1920
High Series: Madi Pulliam, Clarinda (409)
High Game: Madison Smith, Clarinda (217)
Other Clarinda Scores: Alea VanVactor 230 (93-137), Smith 367 (150-217), Kemper Beckel 244 (91-153), Andi Woods 332 (183-149), Ally Johnson 342 (158-184), Pulliam 409 (196-213)
Creston Scores: Kally Burchett 268 (143-125), Mica Andreason 219 (117-102), Katie Buchanen 229 (89-140), Jess Peddycoart 283 (158-125), Mason Clayton 338 (148-190), Hallie Orr 228 (105-123)
Baker Scores: Clarinda 800, Creston 574
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2301 Denison-Schleswig 2236
Denison-Schleswig Scores: Payton Mathies 334, Abby Gehlsen 315, Clarie Miller 309, Natalie Castillo 266, Gracie Schurke 256, Kailee Jorgensen 249
Baker Score: Denison-Schleswig 756
GIRLS: LeMars 2721 OABCIG 2140
No LeMars scores reported.
BOYS: Clarinda 2536 Creston 2074
High Series: Carter Larson, Clarinda (382)
High Game: Larson & Tyson Bramble, Clarinda (223)
Other Clarinda Scores: Larson 382 (159-223), Rhyn Walters 353 (196-157), Bramble 355 (132-223), Ronnie Weidman 363 (184-179), Owen Johnson 309 (146-163), Xander Pullen 370 (209-161)
Creston Scores: Aaron Pettit 286 (157-129), Nate Wells 286 (143-143), Cash Abildtrup 205 (99-106), Issac Herrera 282 (169-113), Luke McElwaru 356 (167-189), Adam Pettit 262 (131-131)
Baker Scores: Clarinda 713 Creston 602
BOYS: Lewis Central 2884 Denison-Schleswig 2854
Denison-Schleswig Scores: Lucas Segebart 451, Blake Polzin 392, Kyle Segebart 385, Christian Schmadeke 383, Harrison Dahm 315, Jake Fink 307
Baker Score: Denison-Schleswig 928