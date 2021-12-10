(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys were crowned team champions at the Council Bluffs Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Lewis Central’s girls finished with a 2670 while St. Albert’s boys rolled a 3378 to take the team titles.
The Titans were led by individual champion Aleesha Oden, who finished with a 476 thanks to a 224 and a 252 game. LC’s Sophie Klopenstine had a 390 in second, Clarinda’s Andi Woods placed third with a 385, Taylor Davis of Shenandoah was fourth with a 359 and Faith Renshaw of LC rounded out the top five with a 358.
Others in the top 10 included Clarinda’s Ally Johnson (346), LC’s Oasis Opheim (342), Addee Murray of LC (325), Alexis Narmi of St. Albert (323) and Urbandale’s Jenna Vanderhart (319).
On the team side, Clarinda (2239), Shenandoah (2140), St. Albert (2107) and Thomas Jefferson (1949) were also in the top five.
In the boy’s meet, St. Albert was followed by Abraham Lincoln (2943), Urbandale (2931), Clarinda (2925) and Shenandoah (2844) in the top five.
St. Albert’s Adam Denny won the individual title with a 507 behind games of 228 and 279. Lewis Central’s Lucas McDaniel had a 498 in second, Kendall Bell of Thomas Jefferson finished with a 491 in third and Evan White and Hadyn Piskorski posted 490 and 479, respectively, for St. Albert in fourth and fifth.
The rest of the top 10 went Grant Way of Tri-Center (467), Eric McCoy of Abraham Lincoln (461), Urbandale’s Cody Reseland (452) and Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen (442) and Trevor James of Urbandale (442).
Find the complete results from the tournament in the file below.