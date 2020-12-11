(Council Bluffs) -- The LeMars girls and St. Albert boys were winners on Friday at the Council Bluffs Holiday Tournament.
LeMars had 2744 pins to dominate the rest of the field. Lewis Central was second with 2292, Abraham Lincoln had 2168 in third and Shenandoah placed fourth with 1892. In fifth, St. Albert had 1876 pins, Tri-Center scored 1779 and Thomas Jefferson finished with 1739.
Aleesha Oden of Lewis Central and Olivia Schiefen from LeMars tied for the individual championship with a 386 series while Bailey Maher of Shenandoah took third with a 376. McKenna Rethmeier from Abraham Lincoln and LeMars’ Kaitelin Konz were fourth and fifth, respectively, with a 368 and a 357.
LeMars’ Sam Schiefen (348), Savannah Wayman (339) and Alicia McElderry (332) of Lewis Central and Emily Peters (329) and Alysas Williams (303) from LeMars rounded out the top 10.
In the boys race, St. Albert’s 2950 was ahead of Lewis Central’s 2862. Abraham Lincoln posted 2841 in third, Thomas Jefferson had 2800 in fourth and LeMars finished fifth with 2567. Shenandoah was sixth with 2476 and Tri-Center came in seventh with 2285.
TJ’s Josh Chavarria led the field with a 471 to finish seven pins better than Evan White of St. Albert. The Falcons also placed Jake Denny (427) in fourth and Adam Denny in a tie for seventh (407).
Abraham Lincoln’s Carter James was third while teammates Rocky Rubink tied for seventh (407) and Eric McCoy took ninth (385). Lewis Central placed AJ Shiltz fifth with a 419 and Ben Lopez sixth with a 409. LeMars’ Brody Vanderloo rounded out the top 10 with a 377.
