(KMAland) – It was a big day for the Clarinda bowling program as both teams beat Shenandoah in a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference battle Monday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2709 Shenandoah 2417
Clarinda Scores: Ally Johnson 459, Maddie Smith 385, Kemper Beckel 345, Dakota Wise 326, Andi Woods 321, Ryplee Sunderman 308
Shenandoah Scores: Payton Athen 382, Hannah Stearns 350, Courtney Hodge 324, Taylor Davis 315, Emma Herr 274, Jaylan Gray 265
Baker Scores: Clarinda 873 Shenandoah 772
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 1997 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1651
Thomas Jefferson scores: Megan Callaway 314, Kendall Carnes 288, Tara Downing 276, Chassidy Brittain 239, Talitha Dross 211
SBL scores: Christina Harlan 281, Brooklyn Ocker 232, Andesia Wolfe 215, Elizabeth Barto 203, Victoria Johnson 184
Baker scores: Thomas Jefferson 669 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 536
GIRLS: Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West
No Scores Reported
BOYS: Clarinda 2851 Shenandoah 2775
Clarinda Scores: Owen Johnson 429, Tyson Bramble 429, Levi Wise 386, Grant Barr 371, Colton Owens 355, Ronnie Weidman 348
Shenandoah Scores: Alex Razee 436, Seth Zwickel 379, Gunner Steiner 358, Dalton Athen 335, Dylan Gray 332, Jonah Chandler 300
Baker Scores: Clarinda 881, Shenandoah 935
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2410 Thomas Jefferson 1917
SBL scores: Caleb Perrin 387, Maddox Muston 361, Colton Dimick 336, Sam Larimer 310, Noah McClure 302, Hunter Echter 243
Thomas Jefferson scores: Kendall Bell 467, Keaton Johnson 265, Austin Nielsen 220, Brady Jorgensen 211, Tim Wilkensen 194, Wyatt Urbanek 193
Baker scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 714, Thomas Jefferson 560
BOYS: Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West
No Scores Reported