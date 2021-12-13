(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls and Shenandoah boys split, and Harlan swept Abraham Lincoln in KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2157 Shenandoah 1871
Clarinda’s Kemper Beckel and Ally Johnson had big nights with a 349 and 333 series, respectively, in leading the Cardinals to the victory. View all the scores below.
Clarinda scores: Kemper Beckel 349, Ally Johnson 333, Andi Woods 282, Maddie Smith 242, Ryplee Sunderman 226
Shenandoah scores: Taylor Davis 267, Hanah Pelster 266, Emma Herr 263, Peyton Athen 254, Hannah Stearns 238, Natalie VanScoy 231
Baker scores: Clarinda 725 Shenandoah 583
GIRLS: Harlan 2161 Abraham Lincoln 1878
The Harlan girls used a 771 Baker series to pick up the win. Madison Horn led the way for the Cyclones with a 301 series. AL’s McKenna Rethmeier had the high series of the dual with a 313. View all the scores below.
Harlan scores: Madison Horn 301, Ania Kaster 297, Lily Hegarty 281, Sydney O’Neill 271, Cameron Springman 240, Samantha Funke 223
Abraham Lincoln scores: McKenna Rethmeier 313, Alexa Tichota 248, Annalese Ramirez 242, Gabriella Peterson 238, Reagan Minor 219, Emily Smith 135
Baker scores: Harlan 771 Abraham Lincoln 618
BOYS: Shenandoah 2777 Clarinda 2751
Shenandoah trailed by over 100 pins heading into the Baker series, but they put together a 975 series to grab the win. Clarinda’s Tyson Bramble had a dual-high 447 series while Treye Herr led Shenandoah with a 384. View all the scores below.
Shenandoah scores: Treye Herr 384, Dylan Gray 371, Seth Zwickel 361, Alex Razee 353, Dalton Kellogg 333, Dalton Athen 306
Clarinda scores: Tyson Bramble 447, Colton Owens 393, Levi Wise 364, Rhyn Walters 360, Ronnie Weidman 343, Eli Vorhies 317
Baker scores: Shenandoah 975 Clarinda 844
BOYS: Harlan 2730 Abraham Lincoln 2595
Harlan used plenty of balance on their way to the win, getting a 383 from Andrew Andersen and a 381 from Tegan Steinkuehler in the victory. Abraham Lincon’s Trenton Tallman topped the dual with a 409 series. View all the scores below.
Harlan scores: Andrew Andersen 383, Tegan Steinkuehler 381, Caleb Smith 356, Braydon Ernst 354, Aiden Schleimer 323, Masen Shultz 305
Abraham Lincoln scores: Trenton Tallman 409, Thomas Stark 377, Carter Schwiesow 361, Eric McCoy 357, Toby Pohls 350, William Stangl 263
Baker scores: Harlan 933 Abraham Lincoln 741