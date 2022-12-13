(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept past Red Oak while Lenox grabbed a sweep of their own in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2378 Red Oak 1919
Top score: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah: 169-223 (392)
Runner-up: Hannah Stearns, Shenandoah: 181-172 (353)
Peyton Athen topped Shenandoah with a 392 series, following a 169 with a 223, to lead the Fillies in the win. Check out the rest of the scores below:
Other Shenandoah scores: Courtney Hodge 335, Jaylan Gray 283, Taylor Davis 277, Emma Herr 275
Red Oak scores: Lizzy Baucom 310, Marissa Williams 293, Bella Glassel 266, Ashley Wilkason 208, Claire Eitzen 189, Lana Johnson 169
Baker scores: Shenandoah 738 Red Oak 653
GIRLS: Lenox 1618 Mount Ayr 1049
Top score: Aubrey Reed, Mount Ayr: 170-116 (286)
Runner-up: Ava Kennan, Lenox: 162-95 (257)
Other Lenox scores: Addison Key 219, Courtney Knox 216, Sarah Notz 199, Riley Brokaw 176, Harper Bashor 171
Other Mount Ayr scores: Harper Whittington 210, Ayla Murphy 191
Baker scores: Lenox 551 Mount Ayr 362
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley Lamoni/Central Decatur
No scores reported.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2832 Red Oak 2261
Top score: Dylan Gray, Shenandoah: 226-206 (432)
Runner-up: Dalton Athen, Shenandoah: 188-212 (400)
Other Shenandoah scores: Seth Zwickel 378, Gunner Steiner 342, Brandon McDowell 331, Alex Razee 329
Red Oak scores: Jonah Wemhoff 340, Cale Hall 331, Kadyn Riibe 330, Hunter Jarrett 296, Ethan Kuipers 284, Maddex McCunn 261
Baker scores: Shenandoah 949 Red Oak 680
BOYS: Lenox 2134 Mount Ayr 1923
Top score: Brandon Cox, Lenox: 168-161 (329)
Runner-up: Ethan Johns, Mount Ayr: 174-133 (307)
Other Lenox scores: Dom Sutton 305, Aiden Eggert 302, Jayden Stephens 297, Markus Basaldua 225, Patton Adams 196
Other Mount Ayr scores: Mitchell 270, Willie Baker 263, Jayden 254, Dylan 228, Jarred Larson 222
Baker scores: Lenox 667 Mount Ayr 601
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1812 Lamoni/Central Decatur N/A
Nodaway Valley scores: Collin Wenstad 302, Damon Wallace 259, Dakota Hall 232, Austin Lynde-Peve 211, Carter Benge 192
Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 616