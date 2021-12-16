Bowling

(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling action on Thursday.

GIRLS: Clarinda 2356 Red Oak 1756 

Ally Johnson led Clarinda with a 352 series in the victory. The Cardinals standout had a 221 second game. Maddi Smith and Kemper Beckel added a 340 and 323 series, respectively, to round out the top three. View all scores below.

Clarinda scores: Ally Johnson 352, Maddi Smith 340, Kemper Beckel 323, Dakota Wise 284, Andi Woods 266, Ryplee Sunderman 230

Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 305, Kiley Riibe 235, Lizzy Baucom 230, Gracie Wagaman 204, Natalie Baucom 183, Lana Johnson 144

Baker scores: Clarinda 791 Red Oak 599

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2508 Harlan 2242 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Payton Mathies 372, Claire Miler 350, Brianna Musgrave 348, Nevaeh Brandt 298, Brittany Musgrave 270, Elizabeth Cary 243

Harlan scores: Not Reported

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 870 Harlan Not Reported

GIRLS: LeMars Sioux City East 

Not Reported

BOYS: Clarinda 3183 Red Oak 2496 

Clarinda put together a monster Baker series with an 1132 on their way to the win. Owen Johnson had a 481 series to lead all bowlers while Levi Wise and Rhyn Walters were at 415 and 412, respectively. View all scores below.

Clarinda scores: Owen Johnson 481, Levi Wise 415, Rhyn Walters 412, Ronnie Weidman 374, Tyson Bramble 369, Colton Owens 335

Red Oak scores: Jon Piper 399, Kyle Berkey 392, Jonah Wemhoff 331, Madox McCunn 314, Ethan Kuipers 290, Hunter Jarrett 252

Baker scorse: Clarinda 1132 Red Oak 770

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3265 Harlan 2608 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Trey Brotherton 497, Blake Polzin 473, Kyle Segebart 418, Harrison Dahm 415, Lucas Segebart 405, Christian Schmadeke 352

Harlan scores: Not Reported 

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1057 Harlan Not Reported

BOYS: LeMars Sioux City East 

Not Reported

