(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling action on Thursday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2356 Red Oak 1756
Ally Johnson led Clarinda with a 352 series in the victory. The Cardinals standout had a 221 second game. Maddi Smith and Kemper Beckel added a 340 and 323 series, respectively, to round out the top three. View all scores below.
Clarinda scores: Ally Johnson 352, Maddi Smith 340, Kemper Beckel 323, Dakota Wise 284, Andi Woods 266, Ryplee Sunderman 230
Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 305, Kiley Riibe 235, Lizzy Baucom 230, Gracie Wagaman 204, Natalie Baucom 183, Lana Johnson 144
Baker scores: Clarinda 791 Red Oak 599
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2508 Harlan 2242
Denison-Schleswig scores: Payton Mathies 372, Claire Miler 350, Brianna Musgrave 348, Nevaeh Brandt 298, Brittany Musgrave 270, Elizabeth Cary 243
Harlan scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 870 Harlan Not Reported
GIRLS: LeMars Sioux City East
Not Reported
BOYS: Clarinda 3183 Red Oak 2496
Clarinda put together a monster Baker series with an 1132 on their way to the win. Owen Johnson had a 481 series to lead all bowlers while Levi Wise and Rhyn Walters were at 415 and 412, respectively. View all scores below.
Clarinda scores: Owen Johnson 481, Levi Wise 415, Rhyn Walters 412, Ronnie Weidman 374, Tyson Bramble 369, Colton Owens 335
Red Oak scores: Jon Piper 399, Kyle Berkey 392, Jonah Wemhoff 331, Madox McCunn 314, Ethan Kuipers 290, Hunter Jarrett 252
Baker scorse: Clarinda 1132 Red Oak 770
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3265 Harlan 2608
Denison-Schleswig scores: Trey Brotherton 497, Blake Polzin 473, Kyle Segebart 418, Harrison Dahm 415, Lucas Segebart 405, Christian Schmadeke 352
Harlan scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1057 Harlan Not Reported
BOYS: LeMars Sioux City East
Not Reported