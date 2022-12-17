(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept past Creston in KMAland bowling on Saturday.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2551 Creston 1712
Denison-Schleswig scores: Brittany Musgrave 429, Brianna Musgrave 393, Nevaeh Brandt 312, Claire Miller 297, Leigha Brungardt 276, Alexis Hartwig 226
Creston scores: Not reported.
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 844 Creston N/A
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3006 Creston 2293
Denison-Schleswig scores: Jake Fink 446, Christian Schmadeke 430, Lucas Segebart 370, Joshua Holm 318, Wyatt Renders 310, Ethan Totten 306
Creston scores: Not reported.
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1132 Creston N/A
••Denison-Schleswig's Baker score broke a school record.