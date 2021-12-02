Bowling Alley

(KMAland) -- Harlan and Denison-Schleswig picked up non-conference sweeps in KMAland bowling action on Thursday.

GIRLS: Harlan 2397 Tri-Center 1913 

Harlan scores: Madison Horn 363, Cameron Springman 350, Lily Hegarty 312, Anna Grote & Ania Kaster 279, Sophia Grote 273

Tri-Center scores: Not Reported

Baker scores: Harlan 814 Tri-Center Not Reported

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2113 OABCIG 2032 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Claire Miller 359, Nevaeh Brandt 299, Brianna Musgrave 282, Brittany Musgrave 275, Alexis Hartwig 247, Kiyea Krajicek 207

Baker score: Denison-Schleswig 651

BOYS: Harlan 2441 Tri-Center 2007 

Harlan scores: Braydon Ernst 351, Aiden Schleimer 336, Masen Shultz 331, Tegan Steinkuehler 318, Andrew Andersen 310, Caleb Smith 292

Tri-Center scores: Not Reported

Baker scores: Harlan 795 Tri-Center Not Reported

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3042 OABCIG 2692 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Christian Schmadeke 480, Trey Brotherton 432, Lucas Segebart 399, Harrison Dahm 396, Kyle Segebart 377, Jake Fink 361

Baker score: Denison-Schleswig 958

