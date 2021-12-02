(KMAland) -- Harlan and Denison-Schleswig picked up non-conference sweeps in KMAland bowling action on Thursday.
GIRLS: Harlan 2397 Tri-Center 1913
Harlan scores: Madison Horn 363, Cameron Springman 350, Lily Hegarty 312, Anna Grote & Ania Kaster 279, Sophia Grote 273
Tri-Center scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Harlan 814 Tri-Center Not Reported
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2113 OABCIG 2032
Denison-Schleswig scores: Claire Miller 359, Nevaeh Brandt 299, Brianna Musgrave 282, Brittany Musgrave 275, Alexis Hartwig 247, Kiyea Krajicek 207
Baker score: Denison-Schleswig 651
BOYS: Harlan 2441 Tri-Center 2007
Harlan scores: Braydon Ernst 351, Aiden Schleimer 336, Masen Shultz 331, Tegan Steinkuehler 318, Andrew Andersen 310, Caleb Smith 292
Tri-Center scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Harlan 795 Tri-Center Not Reported
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3042 OABCIG 2692
Denison-Schleswig scores: Christian Schmadeke 480, Trey Brotherton 432, Lucas Segebart 399, Harrison Dahm 396, Kyle Segebart 377, Jake Fink 361
Baker score: Denison-Schleswig 958