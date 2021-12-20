(KMAland) -- The Harlan girls and Shenandoah boys split close duals, Lenox swept Mount Ayr and Sioux City North's girls and Sioux City East's boys won city titles in KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Harlan 2141 Shenandoah 2059
Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen had the high individual series of the dual, finishing with a 343. Harlan’s Sydney O’Neill (317) and Shenandoah’s Hannah Stearns (308) also broke 300. View all scores from the dual below.
Harlan scores: Sydney O’Neill 317, Madison Horn 285, Cameron Springman 280, Lily Hegarty 274, Ania Kaster 270, Anna Grote 226
Shenandoah scores: Peyton Athen 343, Hannah Stearns 308, Taylor Davis 286, Emma Herr 283, Hanah Pelster 219, Summer Maher 199
Baker scores: Harlan 715 Shenandoah 620
GIRLS: Lenox 1932 Mount Ayr 1164
Lenox got a strong night from Takota Cordell, who posted the high series of the dual with a 294. Andrea Sickels of Mount Ayr finished with a 271 while Ashlee David of Lenox had a 268. View the full rundown below.
Lenox scores: Takota Cordell 294, Ashlee David 268, Sarah Notz 251, Jena Ricks 248, Hallie Claiser 206, Riley Brokaw 195
Mount Ayr scores: Andrea Sickels 271, Aubrey Reed 262, Chaddlan Supinger 150, Alyssa Jay 126
Baker scores: Lenox 665 Mount Ayr 355
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2227 Sioux City East 2102 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1868 Sioux City West 1557
Sioux City East scores: Maddie Nolan 343 Gretchen Hoffman 314, Raelyn Angerman 258, Keyanna VanderVeen 251, Emily Licht & Dylan Freeman 250
Baker scores: Sioux City East 686
BOYS: Shenandoah 2631 Harlan 2622
Shenandoah won an extremely tight dual by just nine pints thanks to a strong opening round from their individuals. Alex Razee topped the dual with a 395 series while Dylan Gray had a 383. Harlan’s Caleb Smith finished with a 370. View the full rundown below.
Shenandoah scores: Alex Razee 395, Dylan Gray 383, Gunner Steiner 355, Treye Herr 347, Dalton Athen 320, Seth Zwickel 317
Harlan scores: Caleb Smith 370, Andrew Andersen 351, Aiden Schleimer 344, Brayden Ernst 338, Masen Shults 332, Tegan Steinkuehler 309
Baker scores: Harlan 887 Shenandoah 831
BOYS: Lenox 2133 Mount Ayr 2012
Jayden Stephens (369) and Brandon Cox (349) were the top two bowlers at the dual, leading Lenox to the victory. Mount Ayr’s Tony Daleske added a 325. Find the full rundown below.
Lenox scores: Jayden Stephens 369, Brandon Cox 349, Aiden Eggert 290, Trey England 209, Patton Adams 190, Daysen Gregg 168
Mount Ayr scores: Tony Daleske 325, Ethan Johns 286, Cain Harmening 250, Brandon Lane 248, Dylan Swank 200, Jarred Larson 161
Baker scores: Lenox 726 Mount Ayr 703
BOYS: Sioux City East 2819 Sioux City North 2577 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2233 Sioux City West 2114
Sioux City East scores: Kaleb Wyant 447, Brenden Lewis 428, Caleb Martin 351, Josiah Thompson 325, Logan Pinkerton 318, Trey Merchant 303
Baker scores: Sioux City East 950