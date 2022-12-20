(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and Denison-Schleswig boys split while Sioux City North swept AL in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2323 Denison-Schleswig 2199
Lewis Central scores: Not reported.
Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 341, Claire Miller 295, Brittany Musgrave 289, Calli Korner 274, Emily Bahnsen 234, Maggie Hennings 227
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 766 Lewis Central N/A
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2031 Abraham Lincoln 1564
Top score: Rachel Noble, Sioux City North: 166-180 (346)
Runner-up: Courtney Solomon, Sioux City North: 153-139 (292)
Other Sioux City North scores: Allison Gonzalez 248, Anna Marino 240, Kacie Maynard 223, Niamh Coughlin 216
Abraham Lincoln scores: Alexa Tichota 265, Reagan Minor 230, Makana Noble 222, Kaci Wohlers 174, Taylor Roche 171, Zoei White 130
Baker scores: Sioux City North 682 Abraham Lincoln 502
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2937 Lewis Central 2771
Denison-Schleswig scores: Christian Schmadeke 448, Joshua Holm 440, Jake Fink 436, Ethan Totten 377, Lucas Segebart 363, Derek Scheuring 354
Lewis Central scores; Not reported.
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 873 Lewis Central N/A
BOYS: Sioux City North 2915 Abraham Lincoln 2880
Top score: Talan Willson, Sioux City North; 214-277 (491)
Runner-up: Carter Sulzbach, Sioux City North: 243-207 (450)
Other Sioux City North scores: Cael Walrod 356, Cale Miller 332, Ceasar Sanchez 304, Christian Nelson 274
Abraham Lincoln scores: Carter Schwiesow 395, Bennett Olsen 389, Trenton Tallman 383, Eric McCoy 369, Thomas Stark 349, Joshua Shamblen 319
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 995 Sioux City North 982