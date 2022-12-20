KMAland Bowling.jpeg

(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and Denison-Schleswig boys split while Sioux City North swept AL in KMAland bowling on Tuesday. 

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2323 Denison-Schleswig 2199 

Lewis Central scores: Not reported.

Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 341, Claire Miller 295, Brittany Musgrave 289, Calli Korner 274, Emily Bahnsen 234, Maggie Hennings 227

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 766 Lewis Central N/A

GIRLS: Sioux City North 2031 Abraham Lincoln 1564

Top score: Rachel Noble, Sioux City North: 166-180 (346)

Runner-up: Courtney Solomon, Sioux City North: 153-139 (292)

Other Sioux City North scores: Allison Gonzalez 248, Anna Marino 240, Kacie Maynard 223, Niamh Coughlin 216

Abraham Lincoln scores: Alexa Tichota 265, Reagan Minor 230, Makana Noble 222, Kaci Wohlers 174, Taylor Roche 171, Zoei White 130

Baker scores: Sioux City North 682 Abraham Lincoln 502

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2937 Lewis Central 2771 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Christian Schmadeke 448, Joshua Holm 440, Jake Fink 436, Ethan Totten 377, Lucas Segebart 363, Derek Scheuring 354

Lewis Central scores; Not reported.

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 873 Lewis Central N/A

BOYS: Sioux City North 2915 Abraham Lincoln 2880

Top score: Talan Willson, Sioux City North; 214-277 (491)

Runner-up: Carter Sulzbach, Sioux City North: 243-207 (450)

Other Sioux City North scores: Cael Walrod 356, Cale Miller 332, Ceasar Sanchez 304, Christian Nelson 274

Abraham Lincoln scores: Carter Schwiesow 395, Bennett Olsen 389, Trenton Tallman 383, Eric McCoy 369, Thomas Stark 349, Joshua Shamblen 319

Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 995 Sioux City North 982

