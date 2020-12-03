(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig all swept duals on Thursday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2350 Mount Ayr 925
Ally Johnson had the high series (405) and high game (244) for Clarinda. Madi Pulliam added a 392 behind a 222 high game, and Anti Woods had 379 pins behind a high game of 210.
Mount Ayr was led by Stephanie Post’s 242. Find the complete results from the meet at the bottom of the page.
GIRLS: Harlan 2402 Tri-Center 1836
Harlan’s Lily Hegarty led all bowlers with a 396, including a high game of 218. Madison Horn added a 325 and Sydney O’Neill had a 318.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2197 OABCIG 2074
Claire Miller topped Denison-Schleswig with a 340, including a high game of 172. Payton Mathies finished with a 298, Natalie Castillo had a 283 and Brianna Musgrave finished with a 276 for the Monarchs.
BOYS: Clarinda 2767 Mount Ayr 1691
Xander Pullen followed a 203 with a 206 to post a high series of 409 for Clarinda. Ronnie Weidman added a 374 (202 high game) while Payton Runyan highlighted a 357 series with a 204.
Mount Ayr’s Hunter Jay had a 277 series. Find the complete results from the meet at the bottom of the page.
BOYS: Harlan 2157 Tri-Center 2125
Andrew Andersen and Brennon Munch both finished with a 335 series. Munch had a high game of 183 while Andersen’s top game was a 178.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3027 OABCIG 2547
Trey Brotherton (494), Kyle Segebart (427) and Jake Fink (401) all went over 400 to lead Denison-Schleswig. Brotherton had a 259 high game, Segebart posted a 258, Blake Polzin had a 213, Fink a 206 and Lucas Segebart a 202 for the Monarchs.
