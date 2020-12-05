(KMAland) -- Red Oak bowling snagged a sweep from Tri-Center on Friday.
The boys won 2560 to 2207, led by a 370 series from Jon Piper, who had the high game of the day with a 222. Nathaniel Ernst added a 373 (192-181), Maddex McCunn finished with a 347 (205-142), Corbin Wolfe had a 336 (164-172) and Kyle Berkey bowled a 328 (158-170).
Grant Way led Tri-Center with a 363 series (173-190). Red Oak bowled an 806 Baker series to Tri-Center’s 752.
In the girls dual, Red Oak had a 1960 to Tri-Center’s 1775. The top series came from Jenn Klyn, who finished with a 289 (113-176). Ashley Wilkins had a 278 (134-145), Kadee Gass a 261 (136-125) and Peyton Meek a 260 (139-121). The Tigers’ Baker series totaled 639 pins.
Tri-Center’s Becca Thayer had a 272 series with a 141 and a 131 game. The Trojans Baker series was a 619.