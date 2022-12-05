(KMAland) -- Red Oak nabbed a sweep while TJ & Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton & AL split in KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Red Oak 2021 Tri-Center 2018
Red Oak won a tight battle thanks to a 37-pin edge in the individual games and despite losing the Baker series battle by 34. Tri-Center’s Abby Schuett was the top player on the day with a series of 283, but Natalie Baucom of Red Oak had the top game with a 144. Check out the full score rundown below:
Red Oak scores: Bella Glassel 270, Natalie Baucom 268, Ashley Wilkins 259, Marissa Williams 249, Kiley Riibe 240, Lana Johnson 190
Tri-Center scores: Abby Schuett 283, Becca Thayer 280, Asha Goodman 248, Shea Hopp 229, Sophia Sage 209, Olivia Banlow 173
Baker scores: Tri-Center 769 Red Oak 735
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 1950 Sioux City North 1808
Tara Downing was the top scorer for Thomas Jefferson in the victory. She posted the best game of the day with a 178 and finished with a 286 series. Check out the full score rundown below:
Thomas Jefferson scores: Tara Downing 286, Kendall Carnes 257, Chassidy Brittain 252, Megan Callaway 251, Talitha Dross 233, Bayleigh Shanno 227
Sioux City North scores: Naimh Coughlin 263, Kaci Maynard 256, Courtney Solomon 244, Rachel Noble 227, Anna Marino 225, Alison Gonzalez 204
Baker scores: Thomas Jefferson 671 Sioux City North 593
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1694 Abraham Lincoln 1407
Brooklyn Ocker and Cristina Harlan led the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win with series of 263 and 243, respectively. Ocker had the top game of the dual with a 142. Check out the full score rundown below.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Brooklyn Ocker 263, Cristina Harlan 243, Victoria Johnson 219, Andesia Wolfe 218, Rahmah Said 199, Elizabeth Barto 179
Abraham Lincoln scores: Regan Minor 231, Kaci Wohlers 223, Alexa Tichota 205, Shaylenn Ellis 155, Makana Noble 149, Zoei White 129
Baker scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 552 Abraham Lincoln 444
GIRLS: Sioux City West Sioux City East
No score reported.
BOYS: Red Oak 2327 Tri-Center 1857
Hunter Jarrett (338) and Ethan Kuipers (334) led Red Oak in their opener. The high game came from Jarrett, who finished with a 195 in his opening game. Check out the full scores below:
Red Oak scores: Hunter Jarrett 338, Ethan Kuipers 334, Cale Hall 305, Jonah Wemhoff 272, Maddex McCunn 271, Weston Gettler 259
Tri-Center scores: Matt Stowe 297, Micah McCarty 244, Revin Bruck 242, Braden Meyer 234, Carson Hill 219, Harris Bruck 208
Baker scores: Red Oak 807 Tri-Center 621
BOYS: Sioux City North 2557 Thomas Jefferson 2233
Despite a big night from Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson lost the Missouri River Conference dual. Bell had a 479 series behind a 234 and 245 game. Ryan Smith added a 399, ranking second among the bowlers in the dual. North’s Cael Miller had a 382 to lead the Stars. Check out the full score rundown below:
Sioux City North scores: Cael Miller 382, Talan Wilson 371, Carter Sulzbach 341, Cael Walrod 279, Ceasar Sanchez 248, Christian Nelson 245
Thomas Jefferson scores: Kendall Bell 479, Ryan Smith 399, Keaton Johnson 248, Tim Wilkensen 210, Wyatt Urbanek 201, Brady Jorgensen 174
Baker scores: Sioux City North 936 Thomas Jefferson 696
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2852 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2357
Trenton Tallman had the big day for Abraham Lincoln with a 439 series, led by a 267 in his opening game of the day. Bennett Olsen and Eric McCoy were also strong contributors to AL’s total with matching 385 series. Check out the full score rundown below:
Abraham Lincoln scores: Trenton Tallman 439, Eric McCoy & Bennett Olsen 385, Carter Schwiesow 377, Joshua Shamblen 337, Thomas Stark 282
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Sam Larimer 340, Caleb Perrin 310, Colton Dimick 309, Maddox Muston 302, Noah McClure 286, Vince Beyer 220
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 929 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 810
BOYS: Sioux City West Sioux City East
No score reported.