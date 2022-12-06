Denison Monarchs

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Tri-Center, Mount Ayr nabbed a sweep of Nodaway Valley and Creston was in action in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.

GIRLS: Norwalk 2000 Creston 1388 

No stats reported.

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2310 Tri-Center 2225 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Brittany Musgrave 337, Brianna Musgrave 334, Nevaeh Brandt 265, Claire Miller 260, Leigha Brungardt 251, Alexis Hartwig 226

Tri-Center scores: Shea Hopp 330, Sophia Sage 322, Asha Goodman 319, Becca Thayer 312, Abigail Schuett 280, Olivia Bandow 243

Baker scorse: Denison-Schleswig 863 Tri-Center 662

GIRLS: Mount Ayr 901 Nodaway Valley N/A 

Mount Ayr scores: Aubrey Reed 282, Harper Whittington 184, Ayla Murphy 171

Nodaway Valley scores: No scores reported.

BOYS: Norwalk 2510 Creston 2140 

No scores reported.

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2575 Tri-Center 2076 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Lucas Segebart 373, Josh Holm 358, Christian Schmadeke 344, Ethan Totten 334, Jake Fink 321, Wyatt Randeris 320

Tri-Center scores: Revin Bruck 305, Matt Stowe 282, Harris Bruck 268, Carson Hill 257, Wes Pauley 225, Braden Meyer 221

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1730 Tri-Center 1337

BOYS: Mount Ayr 1966 Nodaway Valley 1773 

Mount Ayr scores: Ethan Johns 330, Mitchell Jackson 301, Willie Baker 255, Jarred Larson 204, Nick Roemer 187

Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 348, Collin Wenstad 287, Dakota Hall 200, Austin Lynde-Peve 194, Carter Lenge 153

Baker scores: Mount Ayr 689 Nodaway Valley 591

