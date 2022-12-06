(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Tri-Center, Mount Ayr nabbed a sweep of Nodaway Valley and Creston was in action in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Norwalk 2000 Creston 1388
No stats reported.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2310 Tri-Center 2225
Denison-Schleswig scores: Brittany Musgrave 337, Brianna Musgrave 334, Nevaeh Brandt 265, Claire Miller 260, Leigha Brungardt 251, Alexis Hartwig 226
Tri-Center scores: Shea Hopp 330, Sophia Sage 322, Asha Goodman 319, Becca Thayer 312, Abigail Schuett 280, Olivia Bandow 243
Baker scorse: Denison-Schleswig 863 Tri-Center 662
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 901 Nodaway Valley N/A
Mount Ayr scores: Aubrey Reed 282, Harper Whittington 184, Ayla Murphy 171
Nodaway Valley scores: No scores reported.
BOYS: Norwalk 2510 Creston 2140
No scores reported.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2575 Tri-Center 2076
Denison-Schleswig scores: Lucas Segebart 373, Josh Holm 358, Christian Schmadeke 344, Ethan Totten 334, Jake Fink 321, Wyatt Randeris 320
Tri-Center scores: Revin Bruck 305, Matt Stowe 282, Harris Bruck 268, Carson Hill 257, Wes Pauley 225, Braden Meyer 221
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1730 Tri-Center 1337
BOYS: Mount Ayr 1966 Nodaway Valley 1773
Mount Ayr scores: Ethan Johns 330, Mitchell Jackson 301, Willie Baker 255, Jarred Larson 204, Nick Roemer 187
Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 348, Collin Wenstad 287, Dakota Hall 200, Austin Lynde-Peve 194, Carter Lenge 153
Baker scores: Mount Ayr 689 Nodaway Valley 591