(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s girls and Red Oak’s boys split in bowling on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.

GIRLS: Tri-Center 1727 Red Oak 1624 

Red Oak’s Ashley Wilkins had the high series with a 292 behind a 154 in game one while Becca Thayer led Tri-Center with a 265. Thayer followed a 134 with a 131. The rest of the scores:

Tri-Center scores: Becca Thayer 265, Sophia Sage 250, Maggie Brockhoff 244, Abby Schuett 234, Karlie French 214, Shea Hopp 197

Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 292, Lizzy Baucom 254, Natalie Baucom 248, Ilana Johnson & Gracelynn Wagaman 174, Claire Eitzen 88

Baker scores: Tri-Center 520 Red Oak 482

GIRLS: Sioux City North Thomas Jefferson 

No Report.

BOYS: Red Oak 2307 Tri-Center 2147 

Grant Way had the high game and series of the evening for Tri-Center, posting a 233 in game two on his way to a 421 series. Red Oak’s night was led by a Jon Piper, who followed a 207 with a 204 to post a 411 series. The rest of the scores:

Red Oak scores: Jon Piper 411, Kyle Berkey 331, Jonah Wemhoff 299, Weston Gettler 252, Hunter Jarrett 250, Luke Sperling 221

Tri-Center scores: Grant Way 421, Matt Stowe 311, Justin Osbahr 288, Cole Meyers 256, Jace McKae 227, Carson Hill 225

Baker score: Red Oak 764 Tri-Center 644

