(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Tri-Center, Mount Ayr swept Nodaway Valley and more from KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2443 Tri-Center 1737
Brianna and Brittany Musgrave led Denison-Schleswig with a 360 and 347, respectively. View the full scores below.
Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 360, Brittany Musgrave 347, Claire Miller 336, Payton Mathias 309, Nevaeh Brandt 286, Elizabeth Cary 280
Tri-Center scores: Not Reported
Baker Scores: Denison-Schleswig 805 Tri-Center Not Reported
GIRLS: Creston Norwalk
Not Reported
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 1414 Nodaway Valley 915
Mount Ayr scores: Not Reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Hana Brown 190, Kaiya Pickrell 177, Kerigan Brown 134
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3152 Tri-Center 2036
Kyle Segebart led the way for the Monarchs with a 451 series. Check out the full scores below.
Denison-Schleswig scores: Kyle Segebart 451, Christian Schmadeke 426, Lucas Segebart 424, Blake Polzin 420, Harrison Dahm 393, Jake Fink 313
Tri-Center scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1038 Tri-Center Not Reported
BOYS: Norwalk 2686 Creston 1796
Creston scores: Not Reported
BOYS: Mount Ayr 1570 Nodaway Valley 1512
Mount Ayr scores: Not Reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Collin Wenstad 273, Damon Wallace 265, Dakota Hall 200, Austin Lynde-Peve 198
Baker scores: Mount Ayr Not Reported Nodaway Valley 576