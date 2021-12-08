Denison-Schleswig Monarchs Logo

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Tri-Center, Mount Ayr swept Nodaway Valley and more from KMAland bowling on Tuesday. 

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2443 Tri-Center 1737 

Brianna and Brittany Musgrave led Denison-Schleswig with a 360 and 347, respectively. View the full scores below.

Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 360, Brittany Musgrave 347, Claire Miller 336, Payton Mathias 309, Nevaeh Brandt 286, Elizabeth Cary 280

Tri-Center scores: Not Reported

Baker Scores: Denison-Schleswig 805 Tri-Center Not Reported

GIRLS: Creston Norwalk  

Not Reported

GIRLS: Mount Ayr 1414 Nodaway Valley 915 

Mount Ayr scores: Not Reported

Nodaway Valley scores: Hana Brown 190, Kaiya Pickrell 177, Kerigan Brown 134

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3152 Tri-Center 2036 

Kyle Segebart led the way for the Monarchs with a 451 series. Check out the full scores below.

Denison-Schleswig scores: Kyle Segebart 451, Christian Schmadeke 426, Lucas Segebart 424, Blake Polzin 420, Harrison Dahm 393, Jake Fink 313

Tri-Center scores: Not Reported

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1038 Tri-Center Not Reported

BOYS: Norwalk 2686 Creston 1796 

Creston scores: Not Reported

BOYS: Mount Ayr 1570 Nodaway Valley 1512 

Mount Ayr scores: Not Reported

Nodaway Valley scores: Collin Wenstad 273, Damon Wallace 265, Dakota Hall 200, Austin Lynde-Peve 198

Baker scores: Mount Ayr Not Reported Nodaway Valley 576

