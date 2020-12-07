(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Harlan split, AL swept LC and SBL and TJ took a couple losses to SC North in KMAland bowling action on Monday.
GIRLS: Harlan 2419 Shenandoah 1683
Harlan was led by a 335 from Ania Laster, who had a 159 and a 176 on the evening. Madison Horn posted a 330 (202-128) while Abby Swank (318), Lily Hegarty (303), Anna Grote (297) and Sydney O’Neil (289) also bowled for the Cyclones. The Harlan Baker series was an 836.
Shenandoah was led by a 293 series from Bailey Maher. Hanah Pelster (239), Emma Herr (211), Alexa Munsinger (193), Natalie VanScoy (189) and Hannah Sterns (181) rounded out the Fillies lineup. The Baker score for Shenandoah was a 558.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 1818 Lewis Central 1732 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1719
McKenna Rethmeier had a 301 series with a high game of 158 to lead Abraham Lincoln in the win. Others that competed for the Lynx were Jennica Soar (270), Gabriella Peterson (260), Annalese Ramirez (218), Tatum Mark (196) and Abigail Rodriguez (170).
Lewis Central’s top series was a 397 from Aleesha Oden, who followed a 195 with a 202. Addee Murray (282), Alicia McElderry (272) and Oasia Opheim (223) also competed for the Titans.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s top series was from Samantha Gonzalez, who had a 269 series.
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2167 Thomas Jefferson 1591
Sioux City North’s night was led by Gretchen Hoffman, who finished with a 339 behind a 158 and 181.
Thomas Jefferson was topped by Marissa Byrd’s 278 series. Trinity Meyer (236), MacKenzie Harstad (179), Tali Dross (177) and Chassidy Britain (176) also bowled for the Yellow Jackets.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2582 Harlan 2366
Dylan Gray led Shenandoah with a 361 series, including a high game of 202. Alex Razee (356), Zayne Zwickel (338), Cain Lorimor (334), Treye Herr (328) and Seth Zwickel (264) also competed for Shenandoah, which had an 865 Baker score.
Harlan’s Caleb Smith topped the Cyclones with a 362 (213-149). Others were: Wyatt Powell (338), Aiden Schleimer (310), Andrew Anderson (292), Joeseph Anderson (290) and Brennon Munch (286). The Baker series for Harlan was 774.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2952 Lewis Central 2728 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1978
Carter James had another big night for AL with a 466 series behind a 264 and 202 pair of games. Bennett Olsen added a 424 series with a 210 and 214. Others for AL were Taliq Smith (398), Rocky Rubink (395), Eric McCoy (356) and Akil Smith (273).
Lewis Central’s night was led by a 441 from Hunter Merksick. Merksick had a 208 and a 233 in the meet. Ben Lopez also had a big night with a 406 (194-212) while Eli Sunderman (364), Lucas McDaniel (361) and Kenny Mayberry (319) also competed.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Carter Svoboda led the Warriors with a 341.
BOYS: Sioux City North 2649 Thomas Jefferson 2385
North got a big night from Carter Sulzbach, who had a 408 series with a 201 and 207. Chase Conway added a 387 (212-175) and Lukas Clark posted a 375 (171-204).
Thomas Jefferson’s Max Schuster had a 384 series behind a high game of a 251. Chandler Scott (366), Alan Mace (315), Eli Dross (269) and Nolan Bryant (165) also bowled for TJ.
