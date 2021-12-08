(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln’s boys and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s girls split a bowling dual on Wednesday. View the results below.
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1810 Abraham Lincoln 1725
Abby Polley led the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a dual-best 378. McKenna Rethmeier led AL with a 316 series. View the scores below.
SBL scores: Abby Polley 378, Samantha Gonzalez 230, Victoria Johnson 217, Rose Berens 110, Andesia Wolfe 200, Rahmah Majid 180
AL scores: McKenna Rethmeier 316, Gabriella Peterson 261, Reagan Minor 228, Alexa Tichota 178, Annalese Ramirez 171, Tatum Mark 159
Baker scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 575 Abraham Lincoln 571
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2552 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2139
Bennett Olsen and Terry Larkin both went over 400, finishing with series of 446 and 414, respectively, for Abraham Lincoln in the win. View the scores below.
AL scores: Bennett Olsen 446, Terry Larkin 414, Eric McCoy 302, Trenton Tallman 293, Thomas Stark 288, Carter Schwiesow 257
SBL scores: Seth Johnson 295, Colton Dimik 294, Hunter Echter 284, Collin Schaar 273, Ayden Miller 258, Vincent Beyer 255
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 809 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 735