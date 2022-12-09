KMAland Bowling

(KMAland) -- Clarinda swept past Creston while Lenox nabbed two wins in KMAland bowling on Thursday. Check out the full results below.

GIRLS: Clarinda 2361 Creston 1262 

Clarinda scores: Dakota Wise 352, Maddie Smith 335, Ally Johnson 327, Kemper Beckel 308, Andi Woods 283, Ryplee Sunderman 257

Creston scores: Mica Andreason 257, Jenna Orr 219, Jana Peavler 195, Parten Smith 143

Baker scores: Clarinda 756 Creston 448

GIRLS: Clarke 2012 Davis County 1776 Southeast Warren 1772 

Southeast Warren scores: No scores reported.

GIRLS: Lenox 1462 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1397 

Lenox scores: Ava Kennan 250, Piper Brokaw 246, Riley Brokaw 204, Sarah Notz 186, Addison Key 170

Baker scores: Lenox 406

GIRLS: LeMars OABCIG

No scores reported.

BOYS: Clarinda 2698 Creston 1872  

Clarinda scores: Owen Johnson 383, Ronnie Weidman 360, Colton Owens 358, Tyson Bramble 338, Levi Wise 334, Grant Barr 332

Creston scores: Brett Orr 287, Luke McElwain 271, Cash Abildtrup 260, Marsal Howard 210, Caden Brouer 208, William Nutt 203

Baker scores: Clarinda 925 Creston 636

BOYS: Davis County 2764 Clarke 2607 Southeast Warren 2035 

No scores reported.

BOYS: Lenox 2213 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1098 

Lenox scores: Jayden Stephens 339, Brandon Cox 319, Aiden Eggert 302, Cade Cordell 275, Dominick Sutton 206, Patton Adams 198

Baker scores: Lenox 772

BOYS: LeMars OABCIG 

No scores reported.

