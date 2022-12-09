(KMAland) -- Clarinda swept past Creston while Lenox nabbed two wins in KMAland bowling on Thursday. Check out the full results below.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2361 Creston 1262
Clarinda scores: Dakota Wise 352, Maddie Smith 335, Ally Johnson 327, Kemper Beckel 308, Andi Woods 283, Ryplee Sunderman 257
Creston scores: Mica Andreason 257, Jenna Orr 219, Jana Peavler 195, Parten Smith 143
Baker scores: Clarinda 756 Creston 448
GIRLS: Clarke 2012 Davis County 1776 Southeast Warren 1772
Southeast Warren scores: No scores reported.
GIRLS: Lenox 1462 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1397
Lenox scores: Ava Kennan 250, Piper Brokaw 246, Riley Brokaw 204, Sarah Notz 186, Addison Key 170
Baker scores: Lenox 406
GIRLS: LeMars OABCIG
No scores reported.
BOYS: Clarinda 2698 Creston 1872
Clarinda scores: Owen Johnson 383, Ronnie Weidman 360, Colton Owens 358, Tyson Bramble 338, Levi Wise 334, Grant Barr 332
Creston scores: Brett Orr 287, Luke McElwain 271, Cash Abildtrup 260, Marsal Howard 210, Caden Brouer 208, William Nutt 203
Baker scores: Clarinda 925 Creston 636
BOYS: Davis County 2764 Clarke 2607 Southeast Warren 2035
No scores reported.
BOYS: Lenox 2213 Lamoni/Central Decatur 1098
Lenox scores: Jayden Stephens 339, Brandon Cox 319, Aiden Eggert 302, Cade Cordell 275, Dominick Sutton 206, Patton Adams 198
Baker scores: Lenox 772
BOYS: LeMars OABCIG
No scores reported.