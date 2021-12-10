(KMAland) — Clarinda, Lenox and Southeast Warren got a sweep and LC and Denison-Schleswig split in KMAland bowling on Thursday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2302 Creston 2044
Clarinda scores: Ally Johnson 343, Kemper Beckel 324, Andi Woods 285, Maddie Smith 282, Dakota Wise 273, Ryplee Sunderman 228
Creston scores: Mason Clayton 332, Hallie Orr 311, Mica Anderson 282, Jessica Peddycoart 251, Aliyna Fry 217, Jenna Orr 191
Baker scores: Clarinda 795 Creston 651
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2555 Denison-Schleswig 2524
Lewis Central scores: Addee Murray 404, Aleesha Oden & Sophia Klopenstine 367, Faith Renshaw 261, Alexandria Ford 254, McKenzie Howard 243
Denison-Schleswig scores: Claire Miller 361, Payton Mathies 354, Brianna Musgrave 300, Nevaeh Brandt 282, Brittany Musgrave 280, Elizabeth Cary 239
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 947 Lewis Central 902
GIRLS: Lenox 1969 Nodaway Valley 716 Lamoni 398
Lenox scores: Not Reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Kaiya Pickrell 173, Hana Brown 144, Kerigan Broen 138
Lamoni scores: Kaylee Byrd 180, Skylar Hill 91
Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 261 Lamoni 127 Lenox Not Reported
GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1903 Clarke Not Reported Davis County Not Reported
Southeast Warren scores: Josclyn Sundberg 375, Breanna Nolte 259, Emma King 248, Jade Wadle 231, Dailynn Phinney 191
Baker scores: Southeast Warren 599
BOYS: Clarinda 2644 Creston 1751
Clarinda scores: Karsten Beckel 379, Eli Vorhies 376, Tyson Bramble 337, Colton Owens 327, Levi Wise 315, Ronnie Weidman 307
Creston scores: Drake Pendegraft 260, Drake Reymeyer 246, Cash Abildtrup 220, Luke McElwain 202, Caden Briner 195, Diego Rivas 143
Baker scores: Clarinda 910 Creston 628
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3049 Lewis Central 2810
Denison-Schleswig scores: Kyle Segebart 426, Harrison Dahm & Blake Polzin 415, Christian Schmadeke 411, Trey Brotherton 386, Lucas Segebart 368
Lewis Central scores: Lucas McDaniel 436, Max Thompson 391, A.J. Schiltz 384, Caleb Hodtwalker 379, Ben Lopez 374, Ace Hubbard 295
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 996 Lewis Central 846
BOYS: Southeast Warren 2174 Clarke Not Reported Davis County Not Reported
Southeast Warren scores: J.D. Hinrichs 363, Dominic Walde 325, Owen Williams 289, Joe Schall 253, Will Prater 235, Chase Thompson 188
Baker scores: Southeast Warren 709
BOYS: Lenox 2300 Lamoni 1366 Nodaway Valley 1350
Lenox scores: Not Reported
Lamoni scores: Daniel Payne 203, Daniel Blakey 192, Nathaniel Short 185, Brettan Kuster 181, Cameron Lavrenz 143
Nodaway Valley scores: Collin Wenstad 287, Damon Wallace 258, Austin Lynde-Peve 231, Dakota Hall 130
Baker scores: Lamoni 462 Nodaway Valley 442 Lenox Not Reported
