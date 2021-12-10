Bowling Alley
(KMAland) — Clarinda, Lenox and Southeast Warren got a sweep and LC and Denison-Schleswig split in KMAland bowling on Thursday. 

GIRLS: Clarinda 2302 Creston 2044 

Clarinda scores: Ally Johnson 343, Kemper Beckel 324, Andi Woods 285, Maddie Smith 282, Dakota Wise 273, Ryplee Sunderman 228

Creston scores: Mason Clayton 332, Hallie Orr 311, Mica Anderson 282, Jessica Peddycoart 251, Aliyna Fry 217, Jenna Orr 191

Baker scores: Clarinda 795 Creston 651

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2555 Denison-Schleswig 2524

Lewis Central scores: Addee Murray 404, Aleesha Oden & Sophia Klopenstine 367, Faith Renshaw 261, Alexandria Ford 254, McKenzie Howard 243

Denison-Schleswig scores: Claire Miller 361, Payton Mathies 354, Brianna Musgrave 300, Nevaeh Brandt 282, Brittany Musgrave 280, Elizabeth Cary 239

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 947 Lewis Central 902

GIRLS: Lenox 1969 Nodaway Valley 716 Lamoni 398 

Lenox scores: Not Reported

Nodaway Valley scores: Kaiya Pickrell 173, Hana Brown 144, Kerigan Broen 138

Lamoni scores: Kaylee Byrd 180, Skylar Hill 91

Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 261 Lamoni 127 Lenox Not Reported

GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1903 Clarke Not Reported Davis County Not Reported

Southeast Warren scores: Josclyn Sundberg 375, Breanna Nolte 259, Emma King 248, Jade Wadle 231, Dailynn Phinney 191

Baker scores: Southeast Warren 599

BOYS: Clarinda 2644 Creston 1751 

Clarinda scores: Karsten Beckel 379, Eli Vorhies 376, Tyson Bramble 337, Colton Owens 327, Levi Wise 315, Ronnie Weidman 307

Creston scores: Drake Pendegraft 260, Drake Reymeyer 246, Cash Abildtrup 220, Luke McElwain 202, Caden Briner 195, Diego Rivas 143

Baker scores: Clarinda 910 Creston 628

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3049 Lewis Central 2810 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Kyle Segebart 426, Harrison Dahm & Blake Polzin 415, Christian Schmadeke 411, Trey Brotherton 386, Lucas Segebart 368

Lewis Central scores: Lucas McDaniel 436, Max Thompson 391, A.J. Schiltz 384, Caleb Hodtwalker 379, Ben Lopez 374, Ace Hubbard 295

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 996 Lewis Central 846

BOYS: Southeast Warren 2174 Clarke Not Reported Davis County Not Reported 

Southeast Warren scores: J.D. Hinrichs 363, Dominic Walde 325, Owen Williams 289, Joe Schall 253, Will Prater 235, Chase Thompson 188

Baker scores: Southeast Warren 709

BOYS: Lenox 2300 Lamoni 1366 Nodaway Valley 1350 

Lenox scores: Not Reported

Lamoni scores: Daniel Payne 203, Daniel Blakey 192, Nathaniel Short 185, Brettan Kuster 181, Cameron Lavrenz 143

Nodaway Valley scores: Collin Wenstad 287, Damon Wallace 258, Austin Lynde-Peve 231, Dakota Hall 130

Baker scores: Lamoni 462 Nodaway Valley 442 Lenox Not Reported

