(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys won team championships at the Council Bluffs Holiday Bowling Tournament on Friday.
The Titans finished with 2616 pins to place ahead of St. Albert (2585), Shenandoah (2223), Tri-Center (2183) and Thomas Jefferson (2000) in the top five. The Falcons had 3329 pins to win the boys tournament. The rest of that top five went Abraham Lincoln (3167), Shenandoah (2896), Lewis Central (2802) and Red Oak (2430).
Adam Denny of St. Albert was the boys champion with a 492 while Kendall Bell of Thomas Jefferson was next with a 486. Abraham Lincon’s Carter Schwiesow (477), St Albert’s Cole Pekny (445) and Alex Razee of Shenandoah (439) rounded out the top five.
The individual girls championship went to Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden, who had a 466. AJ Ford of Lewis Central had the next-best series of 395 and St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi, Georgie Bohnet and Bailey Secrest had a 393, 390 and 373, respectively.
Find the complete results below.