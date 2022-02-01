(KMAland) -- St. Albert swept Red Oak and Lewis Central swept Creston in KMAland bowling action on Tuesday.
GIRLS: St. Albert 2225 Red Oak 793
St. Albert’s Lexi Narmi led the way with a 372 series while Grace Julian posted a 308 series. Red Oak’s Kiley Riibe added a 308 of her own. Full scores:
St. Albert scores: Lexi Narmi 372, Grace Julian 308, Sophia Sheffield 274, Georgie Bohnet 261, Olivia Gardner 247, Emma Wigington 195
Red Oak scores: Kiley Riibe 308, Lana Johnson 259, Marissa Williams 226
Baker scores: St. Albert 763
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2799 Creston 2003
LC scores: Aleesha Oden 452, Faith Renshaw 430, Addee Murray 365, Sophia Klopenstine 342, Callie Williams 260, Haley Wilkins 257
Creston scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Lewis Central 950 Creston Not Reported
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley vs. Clarke
Not Reported.
BOYS: St. Albert 3072 Red Oak 2515
Jackson Wigington and Adam Denny had big performances with a 478 and 462 series, respectively. Jon Piper led the way for Red Oak with a 422 series. Full scores:
St. Albert scores: Jackson Wigington 478, Adam Denny 462, Evan White 388, Cole Pekny 355, Reese Pekny 350, Hadyn Piskorski 323
Red Oak scores: Jon Piper 422, Kyle Berkey 360, Hunter Jarrett 343, Jonah Wemhoff 317, Maddex McCunn 314, Weston Gettler 227
Baker scores: St. Albert 1043 Red Oak 759
BOYS: Lewis Central 2893 Creston 1884
LC scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 436, Lucas McDaniel 404, Max Thompson 403, A.J. Schiltz 383, Kenny Mayberry 341, Ben Lopez 303
Creston scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Lewis Central 926 Creston Not Reported
BOYS: Nodaway Valley vs. Clarke
Not Reported.